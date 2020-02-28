Portsmouth vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night

On the back of their home defeat to Olympiacos, Arsenal will travel to face Portsmouth FC on Monday night for the fifth round of the FA Cup competition. The Premier League team suffered a shocking exit at the hands of their Greek opponents after losing 1-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners need to get back on their feet as soon as possible as Mikel Arteta now channels his focus on the upcoming domestic matches. During Arsene Wenger's era, the FA Cup was his pet event and Arsenal are the most successful club in the competition having won 13 titles since its establishment. The last time they lifted the trophy was back in 2017 and the club's 37-year-old manager will be eager to extend the club's success in the competition.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Both clubs have faced each other a total of 71 times in all competitions and Arsenal have won 32 of these meetings. Their most recent face-off in December 2018 saw Portsmouth beat the Gunners at home by a 2-1 scoreline.

Kenny Jackett's men are currently fifth in the League One table standings and they will be playing against Rochdale before the FA Cup clash. Meanwhile, Arteta's side will get some rest following their Europa League defeat as their Premier League match against Manchester City is postponed until a later date.

Portsmouth form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal have a fresh injury concern after Shkodran Mustafi limped off during the second half of the Europa League clash and had to be replaced by Sokratis Papastathopoulos. In the manager's post-match conference, Arteta explained that he wasn't sure if the German centre-back was injured or had a cramp.

Even without Mustafi's injury, the manager is tipped to rest most of his first-team players and go ahead with naming a much younger starting eleven.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares

Doubtful: Shkodran Mustafi

Suspended: None

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock; Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Portsmouth vs Arsenal Prediction

The Gunners' leaky defence and poor defending during set-pieces could cause them more trouble in the upcoming match. However, it will be a good time to introduce Arsenal's new signing, Mari, into the first team and allow him to have some time to adapt to the demands of playing in England.

Furthermore, during Martinelli's cameo against Olympiacos, the youngster once again proved his capability to make a difference to the game. Since Arsenal are now out of European competition, the FA Cup is a good chance for the Brazilian to shine.

Verdict: Portsmouth 1-2 Arsenal

