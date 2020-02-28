×
Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (2-2): 3 Talking Points | UEFA Europa League 2019/20

Mathaeus Abuwa
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 05:32 IST

Arsenal were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday
Arsenal were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday

Arsenal welcomed Olympiakos to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 fixture. The Gunners were 1-0 victors in Greece which means they headed into the encounter with a slight advantage. However, the match was so tight that the deadlock was only broken in the 53rd minute through a Pape Abou Cisse header.

The score stayed the same until the 90th minute, thereby taking the game into extra time. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored a stunning half volley but the home fans' joy was short-lived as Youssef El Aarabi struck home in the 119th minute to send Olympiakos to the next round.

Here are 3 talking points from Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Olympiakos.

#3 Red card for Ba?

Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg
Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

One thing that has frustrated football fans the most this season is the implementation of VAR. Fans have realised that the technology won’t solve every problem on the pitch as it’s still dependent on referees and their inconsistencies.

In the 20th minute, Nicolas Pepe was taken down by two Napoli centre-backs when he was set through on goal. More evidently, Ousseynou Ba hacked the former Lille sensation down, denying the him of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The rules normally dictate that a deliberate foul warrants a red card but the referee seemingly felt that this clear-cut challenge warranted a yellow card instead. A red card would have given Arsenal more control over the tie but instead, they were robbed of their right by a poor refereeing decision, despite VAR being available to correct such inefficiencies.  

#2 Lacklustre Arsenal

Arsenal put up a disappointing performance against olympiakos on Thursday night
Arsenal put up a disappointing performance against olympiakos on Thursday night

It took until the 75th minute for Arsenal to register their first shot on target despite Mikel Arteta having started all the big hitters for the fixture. Perhaps, playing four games in 11 days began to take its toll on the players, which was not aided by the manager’s lack of rotation.

Throughout the majority of the game, the Gunners looked void of ideas in the final third and often lacked the intensity to tightly mark players at the back. Olympiakos simply counter-attacked at will, knowing they wouldn’t be pressed or tracked without any conviction.

The front four of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe were not in sync and struggled to carve open a resolute Olympiakos defence. Having to go into extra time didn’t do many favours for an already worn-out Arsenal side. In the end, they got what they deserved. 

#1 No chance of UCL qualification

It looks like Arsenal
It looks like Arsenal's plans to get back to the Champions League next season are foiled

Having reached last year’s Europa League final, Arsenal were banking on going one step further this season.

In essence, this year’s UEL campaign was more important than any of the previous runs. Why? The club’s league form has been so inconsistent that they have very little chance of finishing in the top 4 at the end of the season. As evidenced by Arteta’s selection of his strongest XI, the Gunners wanted to win this competition at all costs, seeing as his team currently sit 9th in the Premier League.

It’s as if the Arsenal players didn’t realise what was at stake tonight, with their lacklustre attitude and performance costing them dearly once again.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 05:32 IST
Europa League 2019-20 Arsenal Olympiakos Football Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Fixtures
