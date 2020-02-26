4 reasons why Arsenal will finish in the top 4 this season | Premier League 2019-20

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Do Arsenal have what it takes to turn the season on its head?

The only English team to be unbeaten in 2020, Arsenal appear to have commanded a turnaround in fortunes, bagging clean sheets after clean sheets whilst also winning games home and away.

With 27 games played in the Premier League and 11 more to go, the Gunners have enough time in hand to turn the tables in their favour as Mikel Arteta's side are only 7 points off the top four.

Since taking the reins at the Emirates, Arteta has reignited the winning mentality in the squad. Although the Spaniard had a tough few starting weeks at his new job, the north London giants have won 4 of their last 5 games in all competitions; winning three in a row against Newcastle United, Olympiakos, and Everton.

In Arsenal's last three league games, they have kept two clean sheets, conceding 2 and scoring 7 goals. It is clear that Arteta and his entourage have got the team back on track and if the Gunners can string a couple more wins in a row, they'd be competing for the Champions League spots.

Here, we take a look at four reasons why Arsenal could finish in the top four this season:

Also Read: 3 Players who should leave Arsenal to kickstart their careers

#4 Favourable run of fixtures in the coming weeks

Arsenal are only the second team to beat Olympiakos away from home, first being Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are playing West Ham and Norwich City at home as well as Brighton and Southampton away in their next four fixtures; all of which are on the bottom half of the table.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fellow competitor Manchester United will be taking on teams from the top half of the table in their next four games, i.e Everton at Goodison Park, Manchester City and Sheffield United at home as well as Tottenham Hotspur away. On the other hand, Chelsea will host City and Everton at Stamford Bridge, whilst travelling to Aston Villa and Bournemouth in their next four games.

Arsenal clearly have a better fixture list coming up and they have easier games in the next few weeks as compared to their rivals. Based on current form, Arteta's men should not have a problem winning their upcoming fixtures, whereas the likes of Chelsea and United are bound to drop points at some point. Three wins in their next four games and Arsenal could potentially leapfrog the Red Devils, if not Chelsea.

Also Read: Xhaka on Arsenal captaincy- If one day the club asks me, I have to think twice

1 / 4 NEXT