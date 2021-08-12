Portsmouth vs Crewe Alexandra prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22 

Portsmouth welcome Crewe Alexandra to Fratton Park in League One action on Saturday. Portsmouth were one of six sides that recorded a win in the opening fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.

They overcame Fleetwood 1-0 at Highbury Stadium but suffered a 2-1 loss in the Carabao Cup against Millwall on Wednesday. The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham but recorded a 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup over Hartlepool.

Both clubs have had a player sent off in the Carabao Cup this week and will be heading into the league fixture with one player suspended for the game.

Portsmouth vs Crewe Alexandra Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 20 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with seven wins for each side. The two clubs have shared the spoils six times so far.

They last met in League One last season at Gresty Road. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Portsmouth form guide (all competitions): L-W

Crewe Alexandra form guide (all competitions): W-D

Portsmouth vs Crewe Alexandra Team News

Portsmouth

Jayden Reid and Liam Vincent are ruled out with knee and shin injuries respectively. Paul Downing has returned to training following a hamstring issue and faces a late fitness test.

Callum Johnson was awarded a straight red card in the Carabao Cup fixture against Millwall and will be suspended for this game.

Injured: Jayden Reid, Liam Vincent

Doubtful: Paul Downing

Suspended: Callum Johnson

Crewe Alexandra

Goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen picked up a thigh injury in the win over Hartlepool and won't make the trip to Portsmouth. Billy Sass-Davies picked up a straight red card in that game and remains suspended for the game.

Injured: Will Jaaskelainen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Billy Sass-Davies

Portsmouth vs Crewe Alexandra Predicted XI

Portsmouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Bass; Haji Mnoga, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness; Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gassan Ahadme Yahyai; Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis.

Crewe Alexandra Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dave Richards; Donervon Daniels, Luke Offord, Rio Adebisi, Kayne Ramsay; Luke Murphy, Josh Lundstram, Callum Ainley; Owen Dale, Mikael Mandron, Chris Long.

Portsmouth vs Crewe Alexandra Prediction

Portsmouth got off to a winning start in the league but lost in the Carabao Cup while Crewe recorded a win in the cup after playing a draw in their first league fixture.

Home advantage should play a role in this game and that's why Portsmouth are our pick to take home the three points from this fixture.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Crewe Alexandra.

