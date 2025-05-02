Portsmouth vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Portsmouth host Hull City on matchday 46 on Saturday as they bring their league campaign to a close. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Ad

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. Callum Paterson opened the scoring for Sheffield inside nine minutes before Harvey Blair equalised 14 minutes later.

Despite dominating possession (67%), Sheffield couldn't find a winner as Pompey held on for a point, having scored with their only shot on target. The draw snapped a two-game winning streak for Mousinho's side, who are 16th in the points table, with 53 points from 45 games, winning 14.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Hull are fresh off a potentially damaging 1-0 home loss to Derby County. Despite dominating possession, the Tigers couldn't find a way though, as Derby rode Nat Phillips' 84th-minute winner to take all three points.

The loss means Hull's destiny is no longer in their own hands, as they will be relegated if the three sides above them - Derby County, Preston North End and Luton Town (level on 49 points each) - win. The Tigers are 22nd in the standings, with 48 points from 45 outings, winning 12.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Hull Championship contest at Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 57 meetings across competitions, Portsmouth lead Hull 22-14, with the reverse fixture at Hull in November ending 1-1.

Both teams have won twice in their last five meetings across competitions, with two of the clashes coming in League One.

Pompey have won five of their eight home games - all in the Championship - losing once.

The Tigers have won just once in six outings on their travels - all in the Championship - losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: D-W-W-D-L; Hull: L-W-L-D-L

Ad

Portsmouth vs Hull City prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Hull, who are dependent on results elsewhere to avoid the drop. The Tigers need to better the result of one of Derby (19th), Preston (20th) and Luton (21st) to stay up, while a loss will confirm their relegation.

In terms of head-to-head, Pompey have the head-to-head advantage, but Hull have won twice on their last three league visits to Fratton Park. The Tigers, though, have won once in five games coming into the fixture but should take a narrow win, with their season on the line.

Ad

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Hull City

Portsmouth vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Hull to win

Tip-2: Hull to keep a clean sheet: No (The Tigers haven't kept one in five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four games have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More