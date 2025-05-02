Portsmouth vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Portsmouth host Hull City on matchday 46 on Saturday as they bring their league campaign to a close. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.
John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. Callum Paterson opened the scoring for Sheffield inside nine minutes before Harvey Blair equalised 14 minutes later.
Despite dominating possession (67%), Sheffield couldn't find a winner as Pompey held on for a point, having scored with their only shot on target. The draw snapped a two-game winning streak for Mousinho's side, who are 16th in the points table, with 53 points from 45 games, winning 14.
Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Hull are fresh off a potentially damaging 1-0 home loss to Derby County. Despite dominating possession, the Tigers couldn't find a way though, as Derby rode Nat Phillips' 84th-minute winner to take all three points.
The loss means Hull's destiny is no longer in their own hands, as they will be relegated if the three sides above them - Derby County, Preston North End and Luton Town (level on 49 points each) - win. The Tigers are 22nd in the standings, with 48 points from 45 outings, winning 12.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Hull Championship contest at Fratton Park:
Portsmouth vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 57 meetings across competitions, Portsmouth lead Hull 22-14, with the reverse fixture at Hull in November ending 1-1.
- Both teams have won twice in their last five meetings across competitions, with two of the clashes coming in League One.
- Pompey have won five of their eight home games - all in the Championship - losing once.
- The Tigers have won just once in six outings on their travels - all in the Championship - losing thrice.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: D-W-W-D-L; Hull: L-W-L-D-L
Portsmouth vs Hull City prediction
Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Hull, who are dependent on results elsewhere to avoid the drop. The Tigers need to better the result of one of Derby (19th), Preston (20th) and Luton (21st) to stay up, while a loss will confirm their relegation.
In terms of head-to-head, Pompey have the head-to-head advantage, but Hull have won twice on their last three league visits to Fratton Park. The Tigers, though, have won once in five games coming into the fixture but should take a narrow win, with their season on the line.
Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Hull City
Portsmouth vs Hull City betting tips
Tip-1: Hull to win
Tip-2: Hull to keep a clean sheet: No (The Tigers haven't kept one in five games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four games have had at least two goals.)