Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Portsmouth will host Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results following their 4-0 demolition of Swansea City on New Year's Day and are back in the drop zone with just 23 points from 25 matches.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers last time out and will feel hard done by as their performance did not merit such a heavy defeat. However, they remain just two points above rock bottom and must shake off the midweek blues on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have had disappointing results over the past few weeks, although they remain in contention for the promotion playoffs. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City in their last league outing before suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn in the FA Cup last weekend.

Michael Carrick's men sit sixth in the league table with 41 points from 26 games and will head into the weekend clash knowing that any slip-up could see them drop out of the playoff spots.

Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between Portsmouth and Middlesbrough. The home side have won 38 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been 32 draws between the two clubs.

Boro are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to March 2009.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Middlesbrough have scored 43 goals in the English Championship this season. Only league leaders Leeds United (48) have scored more.

Pompey have conceded 44 goals in the league this season. Only last-placed Plymouth Argyle (54) have shipped more.

Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Portsmouth are on a three-game losing streak and have lost five of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, won four of their last five at Fratton Park and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Middlesbrough are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won just two of their last nine matches. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-2 Middlesbrough

Portsmouth vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

