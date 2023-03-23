Portsmouth vs Port Vale Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Portsmouth will host Port Vale at Fratton Park on Saturday (March 25) in League One.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing a promotion playoff spot. Portsmouth beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 in their last game, with team top scorer Cody Bishop scoring both goals. Portsmouth have picked up 57 points from 37 games and sit ninth in the standings.

Vale, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but remain on course to avoid the drop. They lost 3-2 to Burton Albion in their league game last weekend, taking the lead via an Ellis Harrison strike after two minutes before the game turned in the second half.

The visitors are 16th in the league table, with 44 points from 37 games and are nine points above the drop zone.

Portsmouth vs Port Vale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Portsmouth and Vale, who trail 19-9.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Portsmouth have kept four clean sheets in their last five games in the fixture.

Only five of Vale's 12 league wins this season have come away from home.

Only three of Pompey's ten league defeats this season have come at home.

Portsmouth vs Port Vale Prediction

Portsmouth are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just two of their last nine league games. They have lost just one of their last six games at Fratton Park.

Port Vale, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just three games since the turn of the year. They're without a win in their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Port Vale

Portsmouth vs Port Vale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portsmouth

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)

