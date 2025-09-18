Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday renew acquaintances on the sixth matchday of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the fledgling standings.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are fresh off a goalless stalemate at Southampton last weekend. Despite the Saints dominating possession (60%), both sides had only one shot on target. Eventually, a breakthrough didn't materialise as a share of the spoils ensued.

Mousinho's side are ninth in the points table, with eight points from five games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Henrik Pederson's Sheffield are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup third round in midweek. The Owls dominated possession (52%), but their profligate finishing (no shots on target compared to six for Grimsby) would prove to be their undoing.

The loss came days after a 3-0 home reverse to Bristol City in the Championship, continuing their winless start to the season. All three goals came before the break as the Owls slumped to 23rd in the standings, with a solitary draw from five matches, a point above rock-bottom Sheffield United, who are yet to open their account.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Sheffield Championship contest at Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Portsmouth 29-27, with their last matchup, in the Championship in April, ending goalless.

Sheffield are unbeaten in seven games against Pompey, winning four.

Portsmouth have won two of their last five competitive home games, losing two, since last season.

Sheffield have won once in five road outings across competitions, losing twice, with the lone win coming on penalties in the EFL Cup this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: D-W-D-L-L; Sheffield: L-L-L-W-D

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

The two sides have had markedly different starts to the new campaign, especially in the league. While Portsmouth are in the top half of the standings, Sheffield are languishing at the wrong end.

In terms of head-to-head, the Owls have a slender advantage and haven't lost to Pompey in seven games since a 3-1 home defeat in League Division 1 in November 2002.

However, considering their poor form on the road, Sheffield could return empty-handed from their Fratton Park trip.

Prediction: Portsmouth 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Portsmouth to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have netted in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Four of their last five matchups have had at least two goals.)

