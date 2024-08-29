Portsmouth vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August, 2024

Portsmouth take on Sunderland in the fourth matchday of the Championship on Saturday (August 31). The reigning League One champions are back in the second tier for the first time in 12 years.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough. Despite leading twice at the Riverside, Tommy Comway's 90th-minute equaliser from the spot means Pompey remain winless in four games across competitions this season.

With three draws from their opening three Championship games, Mousinho's side are 13th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland are coming off a 1-0 home win over Burnley, with Romain Mundle's 26th-minute strike proving to be the only goal of the game despite finishing with ten men.

Barring a 2-0 EFL Cup first-round loss at Preston, the Black Cats are perfect in three games in the Championship, leading the standings with seven goals scored and none conceded.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head numbers and key stats, match prediction, and betting tips for the Portsmouth-Sunderland Championship clash at Fratton Park:

Portsmouth vs Sunderland head-to-head numbers and key stats

In 113 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead Portsmouth 41-37, with Sunderland winning their last clash 1-0 at home in League One in January 2022.

The two teams have split their last six meetings across competitions - all in League One - with the away team winning four times.

Portsmouth have two home wins in five games across competitions, losing twice.

Sunderland have two wins in their last five competitive road outings, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Portsmouth: D-D-L-D-W; Sunderland: W-W-L-W-L

Portsmouth vs Sunderland prediction

Sunderland are flying high in the Championship.

Both Portsmouth and Sunderland are unbeaten in the Championship, but the Black Cats have clearly had the better start, being one of just two teams to win their opening three games.

To their credit, Portsmouth haven't looked out of place on their return to the Championship after more than a decade. The six-time winners were close to a win in their previous outing before conceding a late equaliser.

There's little to separate the two sides in terms of their recent head-to-head, but considering Sunderland's better start, expect them to eke out a win.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0-2 Sunderland

Portsmouth vs Sunderland betting tips

Tip-1: Sunderland to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Black Cats have had three shutouts in their last four games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

