Portugal 2-0 Uruguay: Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes scores a brace to take the Seleccao to the knockouts | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal secured a crucial 2-0 win over Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, November 28.

The Seleccao entered this game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana. The first goal of that game was scored after 63 minutes as both teams put on a late show. Fernando Santos and his men were keen to close things out and qualify for the next round with a win in this game.

Uruguay entered this contest on the back of a goalless draw against South Korea in which they were left to rue their missed chances. Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez looked tame in front of goal and were eager to put in a good performance to help their team win.

Portugal made a good start to the game and dominated possession in the first half. They kept the ball for 70% of the time, looking to nullify the threat Uruguay's pacey forwards could pose if allowed to settle. They created some decent opportunities in the first half but failed to hit the target despite attempting eight shots.

Uruguay, on the other hand, attempted four shots of which one was on target, bringing Diogo Costa into action. Rodrigo Bentancur made a piercing run, beating two defenders before firing his shot straight down the goalkeeper's throat.

Portugal faced issues as Nuno Mendes had to be taken off after suffering an injury just before half-time. The teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Portugal @selecaoportugal e ! 🤜 🤛 Mira apontada ao golo no 2º tempo! #VesteABandeira Tudo empatado entre! 🤜🤛 Mira apontada ao golo no 2º tempo! Tudo empatado entre 🇵🇹 e 🇺🇾! 🤜💥🤛 Mira apontada ao golo no 2º tempo! ☝️ #VesteABandeira https://t.co/4oOsw4FTmW

Portugal made a strong start to the second half as they looked to capitalize on the confidence they built in the first half. Substitute Raphael Guerreiro provided an assist for Bruno Fernandes to put Seleccao in front just nine minutes after the restart. Uruguay then made a couple of changes as they looked to adopt an offensive approach to get back into the game.

Both teams shared the ball equally in the second half and also hit the woodwork once apiece. Maximiliano Gomez fired a shot from a distance which beat Costa and rattled the right post as Portugal got away with one as Uruguay inched closer to an equalizer.

There was late drama as Jose Maria Gimenez was penalized for handling the ball despite it being his landing hand, sparking furious protests from the Uruguayan camp. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and scored to make it 2-0 to Portugal after 93 minutes. He also had two more chances deep into stoppage time and hit the left post with one of those shots.

Portugal held on to secure an important 2-0 win over Uruguay. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Portugal Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 7.5/10

Costa had a great game as he made three crucial saves, including a 1-v-1 stop in the first period. He ended the game with a deserved clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Cancelo was good on both ends of the pitch as he won seven duels and made four clearances. He also played one accurate cross and two long balls.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Dias had a good game in defense but was booked for arguing with the referee late in the game.

Pepe - 7/10

Pepe was solid in defense as he won all five of his duels and made three clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Mendes had a good first half but was subbed off after 42 minutes due to an injury.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Silva had a decent game as he helped Portugal progress the ball effectively.

Ruben Neves - 6.5/10

Neves played well but was booked for a foul in the first half.

William Carvalho - 7/10

Carvalho was solid in midfield and won all five of his duels. He also made two clearances and two tackles.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

Fernandes was Portugal's talisman as he scored his side's opening goal nine minutes into the second half. It appeared to be a cross towards Cristiano Ronaldo, but he did not touch the ball with his head and it was awarded to Fernandes.

He also stepped up to take a penalty late in the game and scored to make it 2-0 and send Seleccao to the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Ronaldo had a decent game as he attempted three shots but failed to hit the target. He also played three key passes and won all three of his aerial duels.

Joao Felix - 6.5/10

Felix had a good outing but was booked for a foul in the second half.

Substitutes

Raphael Guerreiro - 7/10

He came on for the injured Nuno Mendes and provided the assist for Portugal's opener.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

Leao replaced Neves in the 70th minute and played well. He completed two dribbles and attempted one shot which was off-target.

Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes & Goncalo Ramos - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Uruguay Player Ratings

Sergio Rochet - 6/10

Rochet had a tough night in goal for Uruguay as he made just one save. He conceded two goals and was lucky on one occasion as Fernandes hit the post.

Jose Maria Gimenez - 6/10

Gimenez was unlucky as the referee decided to award a penalty despite the ball hitting his trailing hand, which is normally a way to protect the body while landing after a sliding tackle.

Diego Godin - 6/10

Godin had a subpar game and was subbed off in the second half.

Sebastian Coates - 6.5/10

Coates had a decent game as he won four duels and made three clearances.

Guillermo Varela - 6.5/10

Varela had a good game on the right flank as he won three duels, played one key pass, and three accurate long balls.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde was lively on both ends of the pitch. He won two duels, made three interceptions, and two tackles. He also created one big chance and attempted a shot that was off-target.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Uruguay's first big chance fell to Bentancur as he weaved through Portugal's defense but fired straight at the 'keeper. He also won seven duels and made three interceptions.

Matias Vecino - 6.5/10

Vecino had a decent game and was subbed off in the second half.

Mathias Olivera - 6.5/10

Olivera attempted two shots but failed to hit the target in a decent performance. He also played two key passes and was booked.

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Nunez had an average game and attempted one shot that was on target.

Edinson Cavani - 7/10

Cavani was active in attack as he attempted one shot that was off-target. He also played two key passes and created one big chance.

Substitutes

Giorgian De Arrascaeta - 6/10

He replaced Vecino in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Facundo Pellestri - 6.5/10

Pellestri came on for Godin in the second period and played well as Uruguay tried to attack more.

Maximiliano Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez replaced Nunez in the second half and put in a good performance.

Luis Suarez - 6.5/10

Suarez came on in the second half and had a chance to score from close-range but could not swivel enough to direct his shot into the goal.

Matias Vina - N/A

Vina came on in the dying embers and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 860 votes