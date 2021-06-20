Portugal 2-4 Germany: 5 Talking Points as Germany floor defending champions | UEFA Euro 2020

Germany beat Portugal 4-2 in Munich to notch up their first win at Euro 2020 and get their campaign up and running.

Both teams had started off their Euro 2020 campaigns in contrasting fashion. Portugal beat Hungary on matchday one, while Germany stumbled at home against France.

On Saturday, Portugal looked for their second victory to progress to the knockout round of the competition, while Germany looked to get off the mark at Euro 2020. But it was Die Mannschaft who started on the front foot. They dominated Portugal, moving the ball with intent and attacking menacingly through the flanks.

Germany thought they opened the scoring when Robin Gosens finished brilliantly, but VAR chalked the goal off for offside. Much against the run of play, Portugal opened the scoring on the night. Cristiano Ronaldo finished off a brilliant counter-attacking move to put the defending champions in front in Munich.

Nevertheless, Germany continued dominating proceedings and scored the equaliser in the 35th minute when Ruben Dias scored past his own goalkeeper. Germany then went ahead a few minutes later through another own goal. This time Raphael Guerreiro put the ball into his own goal as Germany went into half-time with a well-deserved lead.

5 - Germany leading Portugal is only the fifth instance in European Championship history of a side conceding the first goal of a match but going in at half-time ahead, and first since Iceland against England in the 2016 Round of 16. Turnabout. #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021

Portugal started the second half with more intent, thanks to the introduction of Renato Sanches in midfield. However, Germany doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Kai Havertz produced a calm finish. Germany continued to press forward and scored another when the brilliant Robin Gosens headed past Rui Patrício to score Die Mannschaft's fourth of the game.

Portugal reduced arrears when Diogo Jota scored off a Cristiano Ronaldo assist. Both teams then hit the woodwork in the closing moments. Renato Sanchez smacked a blinder against the post, while Leon Goretzka grazed a volley against the upright. Germany, though, saw off the remainder of the game for their first win at Euro 2020 and leapfrog the reigning champions to second place in the points table.

After arguably the most entertaining game at Euro 2020 thus far, the group of death has been split wide open. With France splitting points against Hungary in Budapest earlier in the game, all four teams can qualify for the Round of 16 on matchday three.

🇵🇹🆚🇩🇪 = 🤯



⏰1⃣5⃣⚽️ Ronaldo

⏰3⃣5⃣⚽️ Rúben Dias og

⏰3⃣9⃣⚽️ Raphaël Guerreiro og

⏰5⃣1⃣⚽️ Havertz

⏰6⃣0⃣⚽️ Gosens

⏰6⃣7⃣⚽️ Diogo Jota #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/S7BQFCqqjR — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Portugal will now need to beat France to finish in the top two, while Germany will need to beat Hungary to do likewise. On that note, let's have a look at the five talking points from the game.

#1 Germany's Joachim Low gets his tactics spot on

Portugal vs Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Germany came into the tournament on a run of unconvincing results, so many believed they had no chance of progressing beyond the group stage at Euro 2020. Their long-standing coach, Joachim Low has been blamed for not knowing his best XI and criticised for his tactics, especially in Germany's matchday one defeat to France.

However, against Portugal, Low got his tactics and personnel spot on. In a crucial game, Germany played some of their best football in recent times. They were dominant all game, and their wing-backs proved too much to handle for the Portuguese defence. The performance of Robin Gosens showed that Joachim Low was right to trust him.

Low, who is stepping down after the tournament, will hope that his team builds on this performance and secures their passage to the next round. He has stepped a lot of criticism over the last few years, but Low could yet go out on a high.

#2 Portugal's overreliance on Cristiano Ronaldo continues

Portugal vs Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Portugal have been heavily dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo for a while. The Portuguese captain has led his team from the front at Euro 2020, scoring three goals and bagging an assist.

The reigning champions have a talented group of players like Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Ruben Dias, to name a few. However, it was Ronaldo who often waged a lone battle against Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three of Portugal's five goals at Euro 2020, including one against Germany. That shows he is still performing at a high level, but Portugal would need their other key players to come to the fore.

4 - Portugal are the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition. Shocked. #EURO2020 https://t.co/juHGYby6yi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021

The defending champions need a positive result against France to qualify for the next round. So Fernando Santos would hope the other players come to the fore to ensure that the defending champions' campaign doesn't end in the group stage.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH