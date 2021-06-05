Twitter erupts as Ruben Dias wins Premier League Player of the Season Award

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season following a vote. The 24-year-old centre-back has been one of the signings of the season and played a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League triumph this past season.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has been chosen as the Premier League Manager of the Season.

His entry stabilized the Manchester City defence and helped them keep the best defensive record in the league. He made 32 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League this term and helped his team keep 15 cleansheets.

After getting off to a slow start to the season, Ruben Dias' presence helped transform Manchester City as they embarked on a 15-match winning streak in the league. It was this run that enabled them to thrust ahead of the competition and ultimately win the Premier League title by a sizeable margin.

Dias has now become the second Portuguese player to receive the biggest individual honour in the English top-flight after Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United man won the award twice, in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

Ruben Dias won the Football Writers' Association's Player of the Year Award last month. He played a key role in Manchester City's Carabao Cup triumph and their run to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias becomes only the fourth defender to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award

The Portuguese international is only the fourth defender to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award. Nemanja Vidic has won it twice and John Terry and Virgil van Dijk have won the award once each. In the 2019-20 season, the award went to Kevin De Bruyne.

This time, Dias has beaten his teammate De Bruyne and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to the award. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Chelsea star man Mason Mount were among the other players who were in the running for the prestigious honor.

Voting is done by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League teams and an expert panel. Dias has become only the third Manchester City player to have been chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Ruben Dias winning the Premier League Player of the Season Award in his debut season at Manchester City.

What a season it has been for Ruben Dias!

May 20: Ruben Dias wins the 2020/21 FWA Footballer of the Year award 🏆

June 5: Ruben Dias voted 2020/21 EA SPORTS Player of the Season 🏆

June 6: PFA Player of the Year Named pic.twitter.com/3l0mdbUo3W — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2021

He has truly earned a spot among the elites.

Rúben Dias is the first player to be named Premier League Player of the Season in their debut campaign since Kevin Phillips in 1999/2000.



Reminder: Phillips won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 30 goals and he's the only Englishman to win that award. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IAsifUKX5u — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 5, 2021

19 - Manchester City kept more clean sheets than any other team in the Premier League last season (19), while Rúben Dias featured in more of these than any other City outfield player (15). Colossus. #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/Orj17EbCZz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 5, 2021

Is Harry Kane justified in feeling robbed?

Harry Kane to the Premier League after seeing Ruben Dias win Player of the Season despite having the most goals and the most assists pic.twitter.com/He4asvQNfz — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, there is no shortage of salt from rival fans.

First 6 Man City players were placed in the team of the season, now Ruben Dias had been named over more deserving players like Bruno and Kane for the Premier League player of the season. Favouritism or corruption at this point. — Trey⭐⭐⭐ (@UTDTrey) June 5, 2021

Manchester City fans' reaction, you ask?

I was going to gloat over Ruben Dias but I'd rather just sit back and enjoy the tears of the rivals. pic.twitter.com/HyP6Hrct9H — 🅱️ (@CityReportBen) June 5, 2021

Somebody made a fail compilation of Ruben Dias.

Ruben Dias - Premier League Player of the Season



I’m not quite sure.



pic.twitter.com/KQRGWAEpp1 — CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) June 5, 2021

How's this for a response to that?

Ruben Dias played 4,330 minutes of football this season. The fact that this guy had to go through 72 HOURS of match footage to make this 2 min comp shows you just how sad a life some people live 😂😭 https://t.co/iFBPffjFzj — Akio Fernandes 🐺 (@BlueWolf_09) June 5, 2021

Capping or real talk?

Most Liverpool fans who are upset about the fact that Ruben Dias is indeed Premier League’s Player of the Season are solely upset because he’s outdone Van Dijk’s Premier League legacy in just 1 season & poses a serious threat to him as the best centre-back in the world. — Real Talk Manchester City ⚽️ (@RealTalkMCFC) June 5, 2021

Only three other defenders have ever won Premier League Player of the Season:



Nemanja Vidic: 08/09 🥇

Nemanja Vidic: 10/11 🥇

Vincent Kompany: 11/12 🥇

Virgil van Dijk: 18/19 🥇

Ruben Dias: 20/21 🥇



Elite company 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wVKAk7Uhsg — Goal (@goal) June 5, 2021

Bruno and Kane Robbed! Ruben Dias POTY reaction https://t.co/wr7W1xm4Ja pic.twitter.com/0GWGeUxiVf — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 5, 2021

Ruben Dias winning PL POTS over PL top goal scorer and playmaker Harry Kane is the biggest joke I’ve ever witnessed.



Most overrated defender in the world. — Samue (@SamueILFC) June 5, 2021

Ruben Dias walked into one of the most expensive teams the footballing world has ever seen, while Van Dijk walked into a team where Dejan Lovren thought he was one of the best defenders in the world.



They. Are. Not. Comparable. — - (@AnfieldRd96) June 5, 2021

Blocked shots - 2️⃣2️⃣

Clearances completed - 8️⃣8️⃣

Headed clearances - 4️⃣7️⃣

Aerial duels won - 6️⃣1️⃣



After joining from Benfica last summer for £65m, Ruben Dias made 32 league appearances for champions #MCFC this season, helping his side register 15 clean sheets 🏆👏 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 5, 2021

Can’t believe the audacity of some people to even TRY to compare Ruben Dias to Virgil van Dijk pic.twitter.com/pO21FxFOTH — Roopa (@LFC_RV) June 5, 2021

Rúben Dias winning another accolade? pic.twitter.com/iTpyDBVgNK — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 5, 2021

A toast to the haters from my boy @rubendias 😍 #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/JyD9ATLIrz — Insónias em backup e ke (@DeInsonias) June 5, 2021

