Twitter erupts as Ruben Dias wins Premier League Player of the Season Award

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season following a vote. The 24-year-old centre-back has been one of the signings of the season and played a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League triumph this past season.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has been chosen as the Premier League Manager of the Season.
His entry stabilized the Manchester City defence and helped them keep the best defensive record in the league. He made 32 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League this term and helped his team keep 15 cleansheets.
After getting off to a slow start to the season, Ruben Dias' presence helped transform Manchester City as they embarked on a 15-match winning streak in the league. It was this run that enabled them to thrust ahead of the competition and ultimately win the Premier League title by a sizeable margin.
Dias has now become the second Portuguese player to receive the biggest individual honour in the English top-flight after Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United man won the award twice, in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.
Ruben Dias won the Football Writers' Association's Player of the Year Award last month. He played a key role in Manchester City's Carabao Cup triumph and their run to the final of the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester City's Ruben Dias becomes only the fourth defender to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award
The Portuguese international is only the fourth defender to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award. Nemanja Vidic has won it twice and John Terry and Virgil van Dijk have won the award once each. In the 2019-20 season, the award went to Kevin De Bruyne.
This time, Dias has beaten his teammate De Bruyne and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to the award. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Chelsea star man Mason Mount were among the other players who were in the running for the prestigious honor.
Voting is done by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League teams and an expert panel. Dias has become only the third Manchester City player to have been chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Ruben Dias winning the Premier League Player of the Season Award in his debut season at Manchester City.
What a season it has been for Ruben Dias!
He has truly earned a spot among the elites.
Is Harry Kane justified in feeling robbed?
Meanwhile, there is no shortage of salt from rival fans.
Manchester City fans' reaction, you ask?
Somebody made a fail compilation of Ruben Dias.
How's this for a response to that?
Capping or real talk?