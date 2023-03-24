Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo double gives Roberto Martinez the perfect start in the job | UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Portugal made light work of minnows Liechtenstein with a thumping 4-0 win in their opening game of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Goals from Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Roberto Martinez a big win in his first game in charge of the side.

In their first game since their disappointing exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal went ahead in the eighth minute through Cancelo.

The Bayern Munich full-back volleyed the ball into the net via a couple of deflections after Liechtenstein goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel punched Joao Palhinha's cross right at him.

433 @433 Record breaking Ronaldo leads the way for Portugal Record breaking Ronaldo leads the way for Portugal 😎 https://t.co/I9mZAAV6EL

Thereafter, Liechtenstein defended well to frustrate their mighty hosts, but their resolve was quickly broken once the match reconvened after the interval.

Silva doubled Portugal's advantage by smashing home from close-range in the 47th minute before Ronaldo made it three from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

The Al-Nassr forward then whipped in a superb free-kick in the 63rd minute, just days after scoring one for the Saudi Arabian side, to put the game beyond doubt. Portugal had multiple opportunities to extend their lead, but Buchel produced some excellent stops to deny the Euro 2016 champions and keep the scoreline at 4-0.

Nonetheless, it's a fantastic start to their Euro qualifying campaign for the home side.

Here are the player ratings for Portugal:

Rui Patricio - 7/10

The Portuguese custodian was a mere spectator for most of the game as the action mainly unfolded at the other end of the pitch.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Pereira got the ball forward well on two occasions in the opening half, but his performance fizzled out after the break.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The talismanic centre-back cleared a Lichtenstein free-kick just before the hour mark. Dias was assured on the ball, completing 96 percent of his passes and even playing one key pass.

Goncalo Inacio - 6/10

Inacio was assured in defense and solid on the ball. He completed all four of his long passes and had 91 percent passing accuracy.

Joao Palhinha - 7.5/10

Palhinha won the free-kick which Ronaldo emphatically buried and then forced the Liechtenstein goalkeeper into making a good save late on.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Cancelo put Portugal in front in the eighth minute and then won a penalty in the second-half, which Ronaldo converted. The full-back's movement in the game was fantastic.

90min @90min_Football In a night all about Cristiano Ronaldo and records, it is actually João Cancelo who opens the scoring for Portugal! In a night all about Cristiano Ronaldo and records, it is actually João Cancelo who opens the scoring for Portugal! 👆 🇵🇹 https://t.co/kmC7iWSazP

Raphael Guerreiro - 7/10

Guerreiro took an audacious effort from the outside of his boot in the first-half which got deflected on its way. The left-back played three key passes in the game and completed two out of six attempted crosses.

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

The Manchester City star broke his long international drought with a sublime goal in the second-half but was taken off in the 79th minute.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes was on the receiving end of some good chances, but lacked the cutting edge to drill them home.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

The superstar marked his record-breaking 197th appearance with a nonchalant penalty and then a ferocious free-kick to reach 120 international goals!

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the most-capped men's international player in history (197) Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the most-capped men's international player in history (197) 🇵🇹🐐 https://t.co/19BGq5ePXS

Joao Felix - 7.5/10

Liechtenstein struggled to deal with the threat he posed from the left. Felix often linked up brilliantly with Ronaldo and almost bagged an assist after he chested the ball down for the 38-year-old, but he was offside.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves (67' for Pereira) - 6/10

The Wolves midfielder hit a first-time effort from range which pinballed through the crowd and went wide.

Rafael Leao (67' for Felix) - 7.5/10

Leao injected pace and potency into Portugal's attack while creating some good chances.

Goncalo Ramos (78' for Ronaldo) - 6/10

Romas was brought on to find another goal, but wasn't successful.

Vitinha (79' for Silva) - 6.5/10

Vitinha got himself involved in the frantic final few minutes as Portugal looked to finish with a flourish.

Joao Mario (90' for Fernandes) - NA

Didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes