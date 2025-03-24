Portugal 5:2 Denmark:  Selecao Player ratings as missed penalty not enough to stop Portuguese revival in UEFA Nations League quarterfinal

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo missing an early penalty, Portugal was able to rally and defeat Denmark in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash. The Iberian side opened the scoring through Joachim Andersen's own goal(38'), but Denmark equalized through Rasmus Kristensen(56').

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a rebound in the 72nd minute, but four minutes later, Manchester United duo Patrick Dorgu and Christian Eriksen would combine to restore the Danish advantage. Trincao dragged the game to extra time and then gave the hosts the lead with his two strikes 86', 91') before Goncalo Ramos scored in the 115th to wrap up the match.

Portugal player ratings

Diogo Costa - 7/10

Costa was impressive for his country today. He made two saves and five recoveries in a solid performance.

Ad

Trending

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

The Manchester United defender had a disappointing game. He won the three tackles he made but won only three of eight duels.

Ruben Diaz- 7.5/10

The Manchester City defender had a good game next to the 23-year-old Goncalo Inacio. He made an error that led to a Danish goal but made up for his mistake by winning 11 of 16 duels and completing 80 of 89 passes.

Gonzalo Inacio- 7.5/10

The Sporting Lisbon defender played a solid game in the return leg for the Portuguese national team. In the UEFA Nations League clash, he completed 74 of 82 passes and won four of seven duels.

Ad

Nuno Mendez- 8.5/10

Nuno Mendez had a fabulous game, earning an assist for his efforts. He also created the most chances (5).

Bernardo Silva- 7.5/10

The Manchester City star had a good game in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg. He made seven recoveries, won two freekicks, and won seven of 14 duels.

Vitinha -7.5/10

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder enjoyed a good game for his country. He completed the most passes (85).

Bruno Fernandes- 8.5/10

Ad

The Manchester United captain had a fine game. In the 72nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo converted his deflected effort. He created four chances against the Danes.

Francisco Conceicao-7/10

The Juventus star had a decent game for his country in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. He completed 28 of 30 passes and won six of 13 duels in the UEFA Nations League clash.

Rafael Leao- 6.5/10

The AC Milan star was decent but unspectacular for Portugal. He completed all 16 passes he attempted against Denmark.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo- 8/10

Cristiano Ronaldo had an interesting game that saw him miss a penalty but make up for it by converting a rebound. He tested The Danish goal five times in the UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal.

Portugal Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

The Liverpool star came on in the 62nd minute of the game and bagged the assist for Goncalo Ramos' goal. He created two chances and made four recoveries in the match.

Ad

Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star had a quiet game for Portugal despite only coming on for 39 minutes. He lost four of seven duels and was dribbled past twice.

Trincao- 9/10

The Sporting Lisbon star scored the goal that forced the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal into extra time, and then the goal gave the Portuguese the lead for the first time in the tie. He created one chance and converted his two shots during a fabulous cameo.

Ad

Goncalo Ramos- 7.5/10

The PSG star had 30 minutes on the pitch, coming on for extra time and bagging a goal to help his country bag the aggregate victory despite their first-leg loss. He won four of five duels and managed two shots on target from 18 touches.

Ruben Neves- 7/10

The Al-Hilal star came on in extra time and performed brilliantly for Portugal to see them overcome Denmark in their UEFA Nations League clash. He completed 10 of 13 passes and won three tackles in 21 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback