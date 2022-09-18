Portugal teammate Ruben Dias makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has claimed that Portugal cannot afford to be entirely dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an immense asset for his country since making his debut in 2003 as an 18-year-old.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has has made 189 appearances for Portugal, registering 117 goals and 42 assists.

However, Dias has insisted that regardless of Ronaldo's status in the national team, the Selecao will have to put in a collective effort in the upcoming World Cup.

The Manchester City defender has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy remains untouchable but Portugal have talented players all across their squad. He said, as quoted by The Machester Evening News:

"No doubt about it. Ronaldo's status is Ronaldo's status, and I don't think there's much more to add to that."

"But I think above all, it's important to take into account that it's Ronaldo, it's Bernardo Silva, it's João Cancelo, it's Pepe, it's Rúben Dias, it's Rafael Leão, it's Bruno Fernandes, it's Nuno Mendes, it's Danilo Pereira, it's Diogo Jota."

"Obviously, Cristiano is a very important player for us. But if we really want to do something special, we have to understand that only all of us together can do that."

Ruben Dias has also highlighted that Fernando Santos' side are privileged to have experienced internationals like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and Joao Moutinho. He added:

"We don't lack individualities, so what we need is for all our individualities to find the best way of working together."

"It's a subject where if you really think about it, it's a possibility. But nobody knows it better than Cristiano."

"And even Pepe, Joao Moutinho... Nobody will know it better than them, and so it's also a decision that will belong to them in the future. We simply focus on the essential, which is the best in the present. And in the present, they are part of it."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have an immensely talented squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has carried Portugal on his shoulders for a long time now and will be happy to see there is no lack of talent in their squad currently.

In fact, the 2016 European champions have a squad that should be regarded as one of the favorites for the World Cup.

They have players like Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Andre Silva, Gonçalo Guedes, Rafa Silva, and of course Cristiano Ronaldo, up front.

In midfield, Fernando Santos has plenty of talent in the form of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Ruben Neves and Otavio, among others.

In defense, Portugal have Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphaël Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot, David Carmo and many more.

With so much talent at his disposal, Santos might be spoilt for choice while naming his squad for the World Cup.

