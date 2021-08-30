Portugal vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their first win in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Republic of Ireland take a trip to the Estádio Algarve to face Portugal on Wednesday.

Portugal, meanwhile, currently lead the way in the group with seven points from three games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Portugal suffered a quarter-final exit from the Euros when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium.

They will now turn their sights to the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they have begun their campaign on the front foot.

Fernando Santos' men have picked up seven points from the nine available, beating Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, while drawing against Serbia.

They are currently level with Serbia at the top of Group A and will look to keep the momentum going.

Meanwhile, following an underwhelming start to their qualifier campaign, Ireland find themselves fourth in Group A, only above rock-bottom Azerbaijan on goal difference.

Stephen Kenny's men are yet to pick up a point so far after losing to both Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two games.

They have also managed one win from their subsequent three friendly games, while playing out draws against Hungary and Qatar.

The Boys in Green know they now face an uphill struggle in qualifying from the group, considering their poor start. However, they will look to get up and running by claiming all three points.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Head-To-Head

Portugal head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 13 meetings. Ireland have picked up four wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Portugal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Portugal

The Seleção have called up a 25-man squad for their two FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Serbia. Seven players from the Euro 2020 squad have been dropped by head coach Fernando Santos, including Nélson Semedo and Renato Sanches.

There are also three new faces in the squad, with Otávio, Gonçalo Inácio and Diogo Costa handed their first call ups.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ireland

Similarly, head coach Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for their two qualifiers, including Matt Doherty, Shane Long and Aaron Connolly.

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Callum Robinson

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio; Otavio, Rúben Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Gonçalves

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gavin Bazunu; Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, John Egan; Matt Doherty, Conor Hourihane, Dara O'Shea, James McClean; Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott, Shane Long

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting runs in the qualifiers, with Portugal being the clearly superior side.

Portugal head into the game with a star-studded squad and we predict they will put that to good use to claim all three points.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland

