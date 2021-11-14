Portugal vs Serbia - 5 things to watch out for in the enticing Group A encounter | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Portugal will square off with Serbia at the iconic Estadio da Luz in Lisbon tonight in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to decide who secures a direct spot to Qatar from Group A.

Level with 17 points apiece, the Seleccao are currently ahead of the Eagles on goal difference, so a draw will suffice for Portugal to get through. But they are unlikely to play for one on the night after their disappointing goalless draw in their last game against Ireland.

The pressure is more on the visitors, who have no choice but to win, else risk going into the dreaded playoffs. Dragan Stojkovic's side are looking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup as an independent nation for the second time running; they played as Serbia & Montenegro in the 2006 edition.

One thing going for Serbia is that they held Portugal in the reverse fixture back in March. They have serious attacking talent in their ranks to trouble the Euro 2016 champions again.

Portugal, meanwhile, have secured direct qualification only once in their last three FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns. Ahead of the mouth-watering encounter, here's a look at five things to watch out for in the clash:

#5 Goals galore

This fixture seldom disappoints.

Normally, in a game like this where the margin of error is negligible, teams tend to take a cautious approach. However, in Portugal's clash with Serbia tonight, expect both sides to go all guns blazing in what could well be a goal-fest.

Both teams are blessed with frightening attacking arsenals, which explains their terrific goalscoring record of 16 goals apiece in the ongoing qualifiers.

Moreover, this fixture has always produced goals. Portugal and Serbia have clashed in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifiers and now in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Overall, they've clashed six times during this period, producing 18 goals. That's an average of exactly three every game. Even in the reverse fixture back in March, the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Serbia fought back from a two-goal deficit to hold the former European champions.

Portugal were left incensed, as Ronaldo was denied a winner, after the referee incorrectly ruled out his effort. However, the hosts have the chance to make amends in this game.

#4 Serbia could hurt Portugal on the break

Portugal must be wary of leaving their backdoor open.

Serbia don't need a blueprint to score against Portugal. They've netted seven times against them in their last five meetings. However, if they saw Portugal's draw to Ireland on Thursday, Dragan Stojkovic's side will know where Portugal's weakness lies.

In a desperate attempt to break down the Boys in Green, the Selecao left acres of space at the back. That left them defending on the counter many times in the game.

Ireland did not have the necessary tools to hurt Portugal on the night, but Serbia do. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic all possess incredible speed and cutting edge to hurt Portugal the break. Portugal must be careful not to expose their frailties against Serbia.

Edited by Bhargav