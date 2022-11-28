Portugal vs Uruguay: 4 Players to watch out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal will take on Uruguay in their second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday, November 28.
Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in their opening Group H game and a win against Uruguay would guarantee them a spot in the next round of the competition.
Uruguay, on the other hand, were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening game and will be eager to register their first win of this year's World Cup.
Without further ado, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter on Monday.
#4 Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
The 24-year-old is arguably one of the best midfielders currently in the footballing world and his attacking prowess is outstanding.
Valverde performed excellently in Uruguay's opening game against South Korea as his presence improved the outlook of the midfield. Furthermore, he won four out of six ground duels contested and was arguably one of Uruguay's best players in the game.
His presence will be needed to stabilize the midfield and also enhance the attack with his exceptional vision. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points.
#3 Rafael Leao (Portugal)
The AC Milan forward is arguably one of Portugal's most prolific wingers and his intuition in attack is remarkable.
Leao came on as a second-half substitute against Ghana in the opening game and netted a brilliant goal.
The 23-year-old's impressive attacking proficiency makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.
#2 Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)
The Liverpool forward is arguably one of the best young strikers in the footballing world and his vision in the final third of the pitch is exceptional.
Nunez was not very efficient in attack in Uruguay's opening game against South Korea, but he won the most aerial duels and drew the most fouls.
His attacking potential as well as his explosive power makes him one of the forwards that Fernando Santos' men may want to keep an eye on.
#1 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
The Manchester United midfielder is one of Portugal's most creative players and his vision in attack is remarkable.
Fernandes was brilliant in the midfield as he registered two assists in two minutes in Portugal's opening game against Ghana.
The 28-year-old is one of the players that the Uruguay defense may want to keep an eye on considering his opportunistic eye on offense.
Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Ghana
Portugal
Uruguay
Korea Republic
308 votes