Portugal vs Uruguay: 4 Players to watch out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal will take on Uruguay in their second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday, November 28.

Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in their opening Group H game and a win against Uruguay would guarantee them a spot in the next round of the competition.

Uruguay, on the other hand, were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening game and will be eager to register their first win of this year's World Cup.

Without further ado, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter on Monday.

Uruguay v Korea Republic: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 24-year-old is arguably one of the best midfielders currently in the footballing world and his attacking prowess is outstanding.

Valverde performed excellently in Uruguay's opening game against South Korea as his presence improved the outlook of the midfield. Furthermore, he won four out of six ground duels contested and was arguably one of Uruguay's best players in the game.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

89% pass accuracy

80 touches

56 passes completed

7/10 long balls completed

4/6 ground duels won

2 key passes



So close to scoring a late winner. Federico Valverde’s game by numbers vs. South Korea:100% tackles won89% pass accuracy80 touches56 passes completed7/10 long balls completed4/6 ground duels won2 key passesSo close to scoring a late winner. Federico Valverde’s game by numbers vs. South Korea:100% tackles won 89% pass accuracy 80 touches 56 passes completed 7/10 long balls completed 4/6 ground duels won 2 key passesSo close to scoring a late winner. 😩 https://t.co/EGFkgbV0bK

His presence will be needed to stabilize the midfield and also enhance the attack with his exceptional vision. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points.

#3 Rafael Leao (Portugal)

Rafael Leao v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The AC Milan forward is arguably one of Portugal's most prolific wingers and his intuition in attack is remarkable.

Leao came on as a second-half substitute against Ghana in the opening game and netted a brilliant goal.

VERSUS @vsrsus ‍ Rafael Leão needed just three minutes to score his first ever World Cup goal Rafael Leão needed just three minutes to score his first ever World Cup goal 😮‍💨 https://t.co/DcbuBh42jl

The 23-year-old's impressive attacking proficiency makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Uruguay v Korea Republic: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Liverpool forward is arguably one of the best young strikers in the footballing world and his vision in the final third of the pitch is exceptional.

Nunez was not very efficient in attack in Uruguay's opening game against South Korea, but he won the most aerial duels and drew the most fouls.

StatATM #FIFAWorldCup @StatATM



34 Touches

1 Shot

11 Passes

1 Dribble

4 Aerial Duels Won (Most in match)

4 Ground Duels Won

4 Recoveries

3 Fouls Drawn (Most in match)



#WorldCup2022 #Uru Darwin Nunez full-time stats vs South Korea:34 Touches1 Shot11 Passes1 Dribble4 Aerial Duels Won (Most in match)4 Ground Duels Won4 Recoveries3 Fouls Drawn (Most in match) Darwin Nunez full-time stats vs South Korea:34 Touches 1 Shot11 Passes 1 Dribble 4 Aerial Duels Won (Most in match) 4 Ground Duels Won4 Recoveries 3 Fouls Drawn (Most in match)#WorldCup2022 #Uru https://t.co/fmZuganciT

His attacking potential as well as his explosive power makes him one of the forwards that Fernando Santos' men may want to keep an eye on.

Bruno Fernandes vs Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Manchester United midfielder is one of Portugal's most creative players and his vision in attack is remarkable.

Fernandes was brilliant in the midfield as he registered two assists in two minutes in Portugal's opening game against Ghana.

B/R Football @brfootball Bruno Fernandes with two assists in two minutes to turn 1-1 to 3-1 🪄 Bruno Fernandes with two assists in two minutes to turn 1-1 to 3-1 🪄 https://t.co/oK5AMFRF9k

The 28-year-old is one of the players that the Uruguay defense may want to keep an eye on considering his opportunistic eye on offense.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 308 votes