Portugal vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another set of group games this week as Uruguay lock horns with an impressive Portugal side in a Group H clash at the Lusail Stadium on Monday.

Portugal vs Uruguay Preview

Portugal are currently at the top of their group in the FIFA World Cup and have a star-studded squad at their disposal this year. The Iberian giants edged Ghana to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch in this second encounter.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The South American side played out a 0-0 stalemate against South Korea last week and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

Portugal vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portugal and Uruguay are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and ended in a 2-1 victory for Uruguay, resulting in Portugal's elimination from the competition.

Uruguay have won four of their last five matches against European nations in the FIFA World Cup but did lose their previous such encounter against France.

Portugal have lost only one of their last nine matches against South American opponents in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming against Argentina in 2014.

Portugal will be looking to win their first two group games in the FIFA World Cup for only the third time in their history - the previous two occasions in 1966 and 2006 saw the team reach the semi-finals.

Portugal vs Uruguay Prediction

Portugal find themselves in the midst of another golden generation at the moment and will need to make the most of the talent at their disposal. Cristiano Ronaldo dispatched his penalty against Ghana and will hope to restore his confidence ahead of a potentially gruelling schedule of matches in this tournament.

Uruguay have tormented European opponents in the past and are likely to employ yet another low block in this fixture. The South Americans are dangerous on the counter and could potentially keep Portugal at bay with a low-scoring draw on Monday.

Prediction: Portugal 1-1 Uruguay

Portugal vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Uruguay to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes

