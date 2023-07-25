Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023 

Portugal Women and Vietnam Women will continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign at the Waikato Stadium on Thursday.

Portugal are debutants at the World Cup and began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Netherlands last week. Stephanie van der Gragt's 13th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Vietnam are also making their first appearance at the World Cup and fell to a harrowing 3-0 defeat against USA in their first game on the global stage. Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith was the star of the show as she scored a first-half brace and provided a second-half assist to inspire the defending champions to the win.

The defeat left the Vietnamese at the bottom of Group E on goal difference. Portugal sit in third spot and are also yet to register a point on the board.

Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Vietnam have lost each of their last five games, conceding 14 goals without reply in the last three.

Each of Portugal's last four games have produced less than three games.

Vietnam have not been involved in a draw in their last 28 games (11 losses).

There have been at least two first-half goals scored in four of Portugal's last seven games.

Vietnam have conceded before the 20th minute in each of their last four games.

Portugal have conceded just two goals in their last seven games.

Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women Prediction

Portugal and Vietnam are making their World Cup debuts. The two debutants will be looking to extend their stay in Australia/New Zealand, which makes a win imperative.

Vietnam were thoroughly outplayed against the USA and were lucky to concede just three goals, having faced 27 shots. Portugal were also below the Netherlands' level but will enter this game as favorites to claim maximum points.

Vietnam have lost each of their last five games and their defensive struggles could be exploited by Portugal. We are backing the Iberians to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam

Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portugal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Portugal to win