Positive update on Bruno Fernandes negotiations, official bid made for Fenerbahce striker and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 25th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is criminally short on players as the Red Devils continue to dream for a top-4 finish this season. While chances of a massive transfer spree this month look bleak, there is a piece of positive news for the Old Trafford faithful on Bruno Fernandes.

On that note, we look at the biggest transfer news stories and rumours related to Manchester United making the headlines today.

Negotiations with Sporting Lisbon are back on for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are back in charge of the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga after reactivating the negotiations earlier today, reports the Portuguese outlet Record.

As per the report, Sporting Lisbon are now preparing for their match on Monday night without the key midfielder as he is more than likely to miss out.

These claims, however, were also made in the past but it is now believed that the Red Devils are 'very serious' about signing the Portuguese superstar before the January transfer window deadline.

With less than a week remaining in the transfer window, Ed Woodward and his team will need to act swift and perhaps for the good of the club, give in to Sporting Lisbon's €55 million valuation of the 25-year-old playmaker.

Vedat Muriqi excited to be linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have made an offer to sign the in-form Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi, according to reports from the Turkish outlet Fotospor.

It is believed that Muriqi is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and considers as his honor to be linked with the Old Trafford outfit.

The 25-year-old has managed 11 goals and 4 assists from 17 league games this season and was also linked with Tottenham and Burnley earlier in the season.

Despite a concrete offer on the table, Fenerbahce are reluctant to sell their top goal scorer in January and are trying to fend off Manchester United until the end of this season.

Slimani left out of AS Monaco's squad

AS Monaco have left Islam Slimani out of their squad to take on Strasbourg later tonight. The in-form striker has recently been linked with a loan move to Manchester United.

The former Leicester City striker is carrying a small injury but he has been quite vocal about leaving the French side this month. The Algerian striker's absence fromt tonight's game will be seen as a possible indication towards his impending move to Old Trafford.

Slimani has been directly involved in a goal every 69 minutes in Ligue 1 this season managing 7 goals and 7 assists from 11 starts for AS Monaco.

Edinson Cavani rejects the Red Devils

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has rejected the chance of playing for Manchester United and is waiting for Atletico Madrid to imporve their bid, reports Foot Mercato.

According to Marca, the La Liga side are offering €7.5 million for the 32-year-old striker which is way short of PSG's demands. The Red Devils, however, want the former Napoli star on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Cavani has not played for Paris Saint-Germain since January 12 with the Ligue 1 Champions claiming that he is out injured. The Uruguayan striker has handed a transfer request and is eager to join a new club.

However, if a suiatble bid does not come this month, the prolific attacker is prepared to see out his rest of the contract and walk away on a free transfer in the summer.

