4 possible destinations for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Highly-rated Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could possibly be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer. As per Sky Sports, he has already informed the Blues that he wants to leave in search of regular first-team action.

Hudson-Odoi is regarded as one of the brightest talents to make it out of Chelsea's academy in recent years. Despite his immense potential, the 21-year-old hasn't been able to fully justify the hype surrounding him.

He made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup game against Newcastle United in January 2018. The youngster has since made 126 appearances for the London giants, recording 16 goals and 22 assists.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Hudson-Odoi hasn't been able to nail down a spot in Chelsea's starting XI.

The England international made just 15 Premier League appearances last season and could fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following Raheem Sterling's arrival from Manchester City.

A move away from the two-time European champions could help him secure more game time, which is especially vital in a World Cup year.

On that note, here are four clubs Hudson-Odoi could join this summer.

#4 Leicester City

Hudson-Odoi and Kante celebrate against Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City could be a decent option for Hudson-Odoi to play regular football this season.

The Foxes are an attacking-minded team and the youngster could play on either side of Leicester's front three.

The King Power Stadium outfit have managed to develop several top attacking talents in recent years, with Riyad Mahrez, James Madison, Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes being classic examples.

Chelsea's interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana (via Ben Jacobs) could help the Foxes land the 21-year-old winger in a swap deal.

#3 AS Roma

AS Roma v Leicester City: Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

AS Roma are currently being managed by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has transformed Roma into a team that play an attractive brand of football, switching between a 3-5-2 and a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mourinho's relationship with the Blues could be an influential factor in luring Hudson-Odoi to the Stadio Olimpico, following in the footsteps of his former teammate Tammy Abraham.

Roma signed Abraham from the Blues last summer, with the striker registering 27 goals and five assists in 53 appearances across competitions in his first season in Italy. He also played a big role in helping the Serie A giants win the inaugural UEFA Conference League title.

Abraham's resurgence in Italy could entice Hudson-Odoi into joining Roma before the summer transfer window slams shut.

#3 Everton

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is currently in charge of Everton. But more importantly, Hudson-Odoi played under the former midfielder during his one-and-a-half-season managerial stint at Stamford Bridge.

The winger scored three goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across competitions in Lampard's first season as Chelsea manager during the 2019-2020 campaign.

A move to Everton could reunite Hudson-Odoi with Lampard. The youngster could also get to work under his former youth development coach Joe Edwards, who is now the Toffees' assistant manager.

#1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have a proven track record of noturing young talents into world-class players. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic all made their names at BVB before moving to bigger clubs.

Dortmund, who are in talks with Hudson-Odoi's representatives over a possible loan move (as per Sky Sports), are also known for their attacking-minded approach, which could aid the youngster's development.

Borussia Dortmund have scored above 80 league goals in three out of their last four Bundesliga campaigns. The only exception was the 2020-21 season, when they scored 75 goals.

