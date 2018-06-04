Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Possible destinations for Thibaut Courtois this summer

Which teams could Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois be playing for next season and beyond? Read on, to find out!

Jaisal Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 14:13 IST
1.02K

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Courtois with the FA Cup trophy after a hard-earned clean sheet against Manchester United last month

Thibaut Courtois has firmly cemented his standing as one of the world's best goalkeepers. Ever since his successful spell at Atletico Madrid, the Belgian's individual displays as the final frontier have earned him the admiration of both players and managers across the world.

Currently at Chelsea, he was excellent and kept the fearsome Manchester United attack at bay - helping the Blues lift their eighth FA Cup title by doing so. While he's currently out on international duty, preparing for a World Cup in Russia this month with Belgium, talks over a new contract extension in west London have stalled.

It's no secret that the club have been trying to get him to sign a new deal since the end of their title-winning campaign back in 2016/17, but the 26-year-old finds himself in a position of power and has an important decision to make in the coming months.

With a year left on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge, his situation is complicated by the fact that his children live in Madrid with his ex-girlfriend. By his own admission, he longs to be reunited with them, wishing to be present with his family.

With all of that in mind, here is a look at three of the most probable destinations for Courtois if he does eventually decide to leave Chelsea.

