Possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski

Where will Lewandowski be playing next season?

Jaisal Chauhan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 15:30 IST 1.48K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Muenchen v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in world football right now, scoring at will and consistently terrorizing defences in both the Bundesliga and Europe. For a number of years now, his consistent performances at the very highest level have made him a very treasured commodity in the transfer market.

After years of faithful service, it seems as though the Polish striker's time in Bavaria will come to a close this off-season. Since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski has been involved in a number of dissident incidents which indicate that he may soon end his association with Bayern Munich.

Consider, for instance, the time when he missed out on taking home the prize for highest number of goals scored in the Bundesliga in the season before last. He lost out to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on the last day of the season, drawing a blank despite Bayern winning the game with a commanding 4 goal margin.

After the match, Lewandowski publicly accused his teammates of not doing enough to help him score. He also chose to deliberately not pass the ball to an open Arjen Robben during a match this season, electing to instead attempt a shot himself from an improbable angle. This drew public criticism from Robben. Lewandowski has also criticised the Bayern Munich management's transfer policy- drawing the ire of Karl Heinz Rummenigge.

Here, we take a look at the 3 most probable destinations for Lewandowski should he move from Bayern Munich this summer!

Paris Saint-Germain

Will Lewandowski be plying his trade in Paris next summer?

Lewa's move to PSG hinges on a number of related factors and depends on how they play out. Currently, PSG face a battle to keep striker Edinson Cavani at the Parc Des Princes. Cavani is being heavily pursued by clubs including Napoli and Atletico Madrid. If Antoine Griezmann joins Barcelona this summer, the Atletico management is believed to be interested in utilizing the funds made available by the transfer to acquire the services of Cavani.

In such a case, Lewandowski could move to Paris. Napoli too, are interested in signing Cavani. After the departure of Maurizio Sarri, Napoli are looking to add experience and European pedigree to their young side and want to contend with imminent departures of current players. In any eventuality, Cavani's exit opens a door for Lewandowski to join PSG.

To aid a transfer and transition, Lewandowski has engaged the services of famous agent Pini Zahavi. In what is an interesting development, Neymar is being tipped to move to Real Madrid- paving the way for Lewandowski's arrival. Both Neymar and Lewandowski are represented by Zahavi.

This lends credibility to the story. Zahavi can claim 2 blockbuster deals at once and certainly is powerful enough in football circles to exert considerable influence. Also, current PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has had plenty of experience facing Lewandowski during his time managing Dortmund in the Bundesliga and is said to be a keen admirer who is willing to do his best to land Lewandowski.

Whether Lewandowski joins PSG or not remains to be seen, but if he does, the deal is sure to be one that rocks the football world.