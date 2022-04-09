“Prayed for times like this” – Chelsea fans in awe of 26-year-old star after ‘elite’ display in massive win over Southampton

Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Southampton by six goals to nothing in their league clash away on the south coast. A fantastic result and impressive performance by the club have the fans in raptures, but one player seems to have stood out for the Blues faithful.

Timo Werner bagged a brace against the Saints, helping Chelsea to quickly establish dominance by scoring their third goal of the first half. His overall performance has impressed fans who took to Twitter to share their opinions on the star.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Yancelotti @BallTherapyYan Werner is looking fucking elite man WTF. Werner is looking fucking elite man WTF.

cfc blue⭐⭐ @BenjaminCeliko1 @BallTherapyYan He is making right decisions finally, that was the main problem lately @BallTherapyYan He is making right decisions finally, that was the main problem lately

extremely positive energy @DoYouEvenMikel Werner saw 40 yards of space with two managers yelling in German and all of a sudden decided he can play football again I'm in tears Werner saw 40 yards of space with two managers yelling in German and all of a sudden decided he can play football again I'm in tears

Dubois @CFCDUBois Werner holds a grudge against someone at Southampton. There’s no other explanation. Werner holds a grudge against someone at Southampton. There’s no other explanation.

CE ✍️ @CatenaccioEra WERNER AGAIN I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS WERNER AGAIN I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS

AYO @apaseayomi Werner got to start at Madrid. Werner got to start at Madrid.

Guleed @ghveli Ralph is reminding Werner of the bundesliga Ralph is reminding Werner of the bundesliga

Chelsea fans will be particularly pleased with the result as it comes off the back of two consecutive poor results for the Blues. They had lost their two previous games in the EPL and Champions League, scoring twice and conceding seven.

However, Chelsea seem to have bounced back and have moved to restore parity with a strong performance today. The result will be made better by a brace for Timo Werner, who has struggled to command a healthy goal tally in his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will hope this match can serve as a turning point for them as they hope to hang on to their third-place spot in the table and continue their defense of their UCL crown. The fans will be pleased by today’s performance and will hope to see more like it before the end of the campaign.

Chelsea are winning without record signing Romelu Lukaku

There are already reports that Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, even though the star has spent less than one year with the Blues. Despite enjoying a vibrant start to the season, the former Inter Milan star has faltered dramatically and has not scored a Premier League goal in 2022.

Four goals in his last 17 appearances in all competitions is hardly the required goal contribution expected from a record signing, but that is all Lukaku has offered the side. He has remained in top form with the Belgian national team, which could mean that he simply cannot adapt to the Blues' style of play.

Whatever the problem is, the Blues are winning without their record signing, having scored six goals against Southampton. They might have to cut their losses and let Lukaku move back to Inter if he cannot perform for the side.

