Arsenal's Predicted XI vs Leicester City

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
247   //    22 Oct 2018, 16:36 IST

Unai Emery will be looking to continue the winning streak
Unai Emery will be looking to continue the winning streak

With the international break done and dusted, the Gunners resume their Premier League campaign with a tricky tie at the Emirates Stadium against Leicester City. Unai Emery’s men were in unbelievable form, notching up 9 wins in a row, before the international break. With the third place up for grabs in the leaderboard, the North London outfit must overpower the foxes and continue the winning run.

Here is how Arsenal are expected to line-up against the foxes.

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno will keep his place in the place of injured Cech.
Bernd Leno will keep his place in the place of injured Cech.

Bernd Leno has filled in admirably for Petr Cech after the veteran was forced to leave the field against Watford with an injury. With Cech yet to recover, Unai Emery will go with Leno in goal with Emiliano Martinez promoted to the bench. 

Defence

Rob Holding is likely to partner Shkodran Mustafi
Rob Holding is likely to partner Shkodran Mustafi

The Gunners are expected to go with an unchanged back four with the veteran defender Sokratis injured and Laurent Koscielny, a long-term absentee. 

Shkodran Mustafi will partner the young Englishman, Rob Holding, at the heart of the defence with the latter impressing in particular in the recent weeks.

with the Spanish fullbacks completing the defence
with the Spanish fullbacks completing the defence

Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal will complete the back four with Sead Kolasinac, who has returned from injury, starting from the bench.

Midfield

Torreira has become the defensive midfield lynchpin alongside Xhaka
Torreira has become the defensive midfield lynchpin alongside Xhaka

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka have solidified their positions as the first choice midfield duo for the Gunners with some stellar performances at the heart of the midfield. Emery will stick with the duo that has performed admirably in the recent weeks. 

Aaron Ramsey's goal against Fulham has given a timely reminder of his abilities.
Aaron Ramsey's goal against Fulham has given a timely reminder of his abilities.

Aaron Ramsey will likely be given the No. 10 role owing to his scintillating display against Fulham, where his Harlem globe-trotting goal is sure to be an early contender for the goal of the season. With Laurent Koscielny and Petr Cech unavailable for selection, the Welshman is likely to captain the Gunners against the foxes.

Attack

Aubameyang and Ozil are likely to be deployed as wingers
Aubameyang and Ozil are likely to be deployed as wingers

With Aaron Ramsey likely to be deployed as a No. 10, Mesut Ozil might be shunted to the right wing. The German’s presence in the starting XI will result in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has impressed for Armenia during the international break, demoted to the bench.

with Alexandre Lacazette starting in his preferred central striker position.
with Alexandre Lacazette starting in his preferred central striker position.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are firing on all cylinders and their rich form will see them completing the line-up. Lacazette is the first choice centre-forward and he will start in that role with Aubameyang starting on the left.

Alex Iwobi is likely to miss out with the young Nigerian predominantly being used in the cup competitions. 

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Leicester City Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil
Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
