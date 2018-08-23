Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Predicted Man City lineup to thrash Wolverhampton

Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.47K   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:32 IST

Manchester City will travel to the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. The reigning Premier League champions have been able to carry their form into the 2018/19 campaign as well. Pep Guardiola’s men beat Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Community Shield before dispatching Arsenal and Huddersfield Town by 2-0 and 6-1 margins respectively. They will once again vie for all three points against the Premier League’s newcomers and must get them comfortable. Here’s a look at their predicted line up.


Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

DEFENCE

Manchester City’s defence has conceded just once this season. Ederson has been great between the sticks and following an ACL injury to Claudio Bravo, is the no-brainer to start every game from now.

Nicholas Otamendi is yet to start a Premier League match this season, but could finally get the nod against the Wolves. Vincent Kompany did play the last game against the Terriers and might start for a second game running.

Benjamin Mendy has been ever-present in the attacking third for Manchester City. His ability to wreak havoc down the left is probably matched by only a few in the Premier League. He could start a left back once again with Kyle Walker on the right-hand side.

MIDFIELD

Kevin De Bruyne will be the big absentee from the Citizens’ midfield for the next three months. The Belgian is one of their best players but City can make do without him. Bernardo Silva has been in a tremendous form which could see him start a third game running. Fernandinho has been at defensive midfield in an unassailable manner and could deputise the area once again. Ilkay Gundogan could come in for David Silva.

ATTACK

Sergio Aguero did get a hat-trick in the match last weekend. However, following three successive starts, Pep Guardiola could hand a start to Gabriel Jesus, despite him starting next to the Argentine last week.

Leroy Sane is yet to start a Premier League match this season and finally might, with Raheem Sterling being sacrificed. Riyad Mahrez sat out last weekend, meaning he too could start from the first minute. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola Etihad Stadium Manchester City Transfer News
Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League Transfer Weekly
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 players who performed memorably in the 2017-18 EPL season
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League: Gameweek 2 Review
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highly rated midfielders in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Record Transfers of all the Premier League clubs
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
The Depth in Manchester City's Squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us