Predicted Man City lineup to thrash Wolverhampton

Atharva Khadilkar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.47K // 23 Aug 2018, 20:32 IST

Manchester City will travel to the Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. The reigning Premier League champions have been able to carry their form into the 2018/19 campaign as well. Pep Guardiola’s men beat Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Community Shield before dispatching Arsenal and Huddersfield Town by 2-0 and 6-1 margins respectively. They will once again vie for all three points against the Premier League’s newcomers and must get them comfortable. Here’s a look at their predicted line up.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

DEFENCE

Manchester City’s defence has conceded just once this season. Ederson has been great between the sticks and following an ACL injury to Claudio Bravo, is the no-brainer to start every game from now.

Nicholas Otamendi is yet to start a Premier League match this season, but could finally get the nod against the Wolves. Vincent Kompany did play the last game against the Terriers and might start for a second game running.

Benjamin Mendy has been ever-present in the attacking third for Manchester City. His ability to wreak havoc down the left is probably matched by only a few in the Premier League. He could start a left back once again with Kyle Walker on the right-hand side.

MIDFIELD

Kevin De Bruyne will be the big absentee from the Citizens’ midfield for the next three months. The Belgian is one of their best players but City can make do without him. Bernardo Silva has been in a tremendous form which could see him start a third game running. Fernandinho has been at defensive midfield in an unassailable manner and could deputise the area once again. Ilkay Gundogan could come in for David Silva.

ATTACK

Sergio Aguero did get a hat-trick in the match last weekend. However, following three successive starts, Pep Guardiola could hand a start to Gabriel Jesus, despite him starting next to the Argentine last week.

Leroy Sane is yet to start a Premier League match this season and finally might, with Raheem Sterling being sacrificed. Riyad Mahrez sat out last weekend, meaning he too could start from the first minute.