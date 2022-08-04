Predicted starting XI for Arsenal against Crystal Palace | Premier League 2022-23

Eager to get three points on the board, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal start their 2022-23 Premier League journey with a tricky trip to Crystal Palace on Friday night (August 5).

The Gunners will head into the match on the back of five consecutive pre-season wins. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, emerged victorious in five of their nine pre-season matches, only succumbing to defeats in two matches.

Arsenal have considerably strengthened their squad over the summer and are set to field their strongest possible XI in their Premier League opener.

Here is how Arsenal could line up at Selhurst Park on Friday night:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Former MLS star Matt Turner has been brought in to give Aaron Ramsdale a run for his money, but that is unlikely to happen in the season opener.

Ramsdale, who is pushing to become England’s no. 1 at the Qatar World Cup, should unhesitantly start in goal for the Gunners.

Right-back: Ben White

Arsenal v Orlando City SC

With first-choice right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu still recovering from his pre-season knock, Ben White could take the right-back spot on Friday night.

White, who joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, had a decent debut campaign.

He will look to put in a confident performance against Palace on Friday.

Centre-back: William Saliba

Arsenal v Everton - Pre-Season friendly

Having been loaned out to multiple clubs over the last three seasons, William Saliba might have finally caught a break.

Assuming White continues to operate as a right-back, Saliba could play his first competitive game for the Gunners’ senior team on Friday night.

Saliba impressed onlookers with his performances over the course of the pre-season campaign. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first-ever Premier League outing.

Centre-back: Gabriel Magalhaes

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

A highly technical and skilled centre-back, Gabriel Magalhaes is every coach’s dream.

He has the defensive acumen to read dangerous situations, ability to recognize his limitations, and the quality to take on the best players.

With him on song, Arteta’s side have a great shot at keeping Palace’s pacey wingers at bay.

Left-back: Oleksandr Zinchenko

New signing Oleksandr Zinchenko could start against Crystal Palace

With Kieran Tierney still not at his 100 percent, new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko could serve as Arsenal’s left-back in their Premier League opener against Palace.

The 25-year-old did not play much for Manchester City (15 Premier League appearances) last season, but impressively pitched in with four assists.

Defensive midfielder: Thomas Partey

Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League

Thomas Partey was a bit inconsistent for the north London outfit in the 2021-22 season.

He will try to put on a more confident performance and emerge as a player Arteta can count on this season.

The road to redemption for Partey could start with a difficult trip to Palace’s fortress, the Selhurst park.

Defensive midfielder: Granit Xhaka

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Partey's partner in Arteta’s favorite double-pivot system, Granit Xhaka, emerged as a surprise package last season.

His midfield play was nothing to write home about, but his regular ventures into the final third of the pitch caught everyone’s attention.

Patrick Vieira’s side have a suffocating midfield, meaning Arsenal could certainly benefit from the freshness the Switzerland international brings to the table.

Right-winger: Bukayo Saka

Saka dispatches a low shot against Chelsea

Recording 11 goals and seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances, Bukayo Saka emerged as one of the Gunners’ standout performers in the 2021-22 season.

The electrifying English winger extended his form to pre-season fixtures as well, scoring four goals in as many appearances.

Given the form that he is in, Saka is a guaranteed starter.

Attacking midfielder: Martin Odegaard

Odegaard in action against Chelsea - Florida Cup

Arsenal’s new captain Martin Odegaard is likely to start in his preferred No. 10 role against Crystal Palace.

Coming on the back of an encouraging pre-season campaign, Odegaard is set to act as the team’s creator in chief, pulling strings effortlessly from the middle of the park.

However, considering his knack for the spectacular, it would not be surprising to see him attempt a kick or two from outside the box as well.

Left-winger: Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli in Pre-Season Test Match

With Emile Smith Rowe still recovering from his groin strain, Gabriel Martinelli could get the opportunity to soak in the opening-day electricity.

The Brazilian winger is known for his close control, pace, and stamina, all three of which will be needed against Vieira’s gritty Palace side.

Martinelli, who netted six goals in 29 Premier League matches last season, could be key to stretching the hosts at Selhurst Park.

Centre-forward: Gabriel Jesus

Jesus in action v Everton - Pre-Season friendly

Joining from Manchester City this summer, Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running at Arsenal.

The Brazilian centre-forward has brought in much-needed flamboyance and efficiency to the Gunners’ attack, making them look considerably more formidable up top.

The 25-year-old scored a brilliant hat-trick in his last appearance for the London outfit (friendly 6-0 win over Sevilla).

If he manages to bring even a fraction of the ruthlessness that was on display on July 30, the away fans will be in for a tasty evening.

Also Read: 7 highest-paid players in the Premier League this season (2022-23)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far