7 highest-paid players in the Premier League this season (2022-23)

The Premier League is by far the wealthiest footballing division on the planet. Being the most televised league, the teams earn massive amounts of money through domestic and overseas TV deals.

Adding various sponsorships and endorsements to the mix, even mid-table teams are starting to look wealthier than loftier clubs in other European leagues.

With so much money to go around, it is hardly surprising for clubs to splurge on the players they desire. They offer massive salaries and other perks to the players, making them some of the most well-off athletes in the world.

Below, we will take a look at seven Premier League players who take home more money than most can fathom.

Here are the seven highest-paid players in the English top flight for the 2022-23 season:

Salaries via: AS

#7 Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £17,680,000/year

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Having won it all with Real Madrid, Raphael Varane joined Manchester United last summer.

The 2018 World Cup winner signed a four-year deal worth £17,680,000 per year, making him the highest-paid defender in the Premier League.

Away from Madrid for the first time in a decade, Varane struggled to settle in at Manchester United last season.

Not only did he struggle to find his rhythm, but he also had niggling injuries to contend with. Varane finished the first season with 22 Premier League appearances, scoring once and providing an assist.

Manchester United will hope for their star player to come good and stabilize the core of their defense in the upcoming season.

#6 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £18,200,000/year

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

Jadon Sancho, who joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund last summer, currently earns £18,200,000 per year, making him one of the division’s highest-earning youngsters.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10 for the love and support through out our Preseason Tour. 🏼 Thank you Australiafor the love and support through out our Preseason Tour. Thank you Australia 🇦🇺 for the love and support through out our Preseason Tour. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/rFEoOfaYOU

The Englishman, although supremely talented, was way below par in his debut Premier League campaign, recording only three goals and as many assists in 29 appearances.

Under Erik ten Hag, Sancho will have a clean slate, and he must make it a point to take the opportunity to make his presence felt.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £18,200,000/year

Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Mohamed Salah has gone on to create an enviable legacy at Liverpool and in the Premier League.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year has won the Golden Boot thrice and helped the Reds to the Premier League title once. Given the quality he brings to the team, his £18,200,000 per year salary hardly seems out of place.

Salah, who recently signed a two-year extension with Liverpool, finished the 2021-22 campaign as not only the division’s leading scorer (23 goals) but also the top assist provider (13 assists).

He was the Reds’ standout player (one goal and an assist) in their FA Community Shield win (3-1) over Manchester City on July 30.

Salah is once again expected to play a vital role for Liverpool in the upcoming campaign.

#4 David de Gea (Manchester United) - £19,500,000/year

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

Taking home £19,500,000 per year, Manchester United stalwart David de Gea is the second-highest paid player in the squad.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is one of the undisputed leaders in the team, makes brilliant stops on cue, and is not one to back down from a challenge.

De Gea has a new challenge ahead of him now. Succeeding under Erik ten Hag, a manager who likes his team to play out from the back, could be tough for a keeper not particularly good with his feet.

However, given the 31-year-old’s experience and quality, it would be foolish to underestimate Manchester United’s beloved ‘Super Dave.’

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £19,500,000/year

Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield

Manchester City beat every other top European team to Erling Haaland’s services in July, activating his €60 million release clause (via Transfermarkt) to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

What City saved in transfer fees, they are set to pay back to Haaland with interest via his £19,500,000 per year salary.

In the next five years, the 21-year-old will have earned nearly £100,000,000 in wages, and he will still have the opportunity to seal another big-money move.

Haaland, who is hailed as one of the best strikers in the business, has come to the Premier League with a big reputation.

It will be interesting to see if he finds himself as comfortable as he did during his time at Dortmund (86 goals in 89 matches).

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £20,800,000/year

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Arguably Manchester City’s best player, Kevin De Bruyne takes him a staggering £20,800,000 per year, making him the highest earner at the Etihad Stadium.

Although the sum is ridiculously high, the Belgian has done his fair bit to deserve it. Over the last seven years, he has established himself as the heartbeat of the team, regularly finding himself pulling strings from the middle of the park.

Apart from providing defense-piercing passes, the attacking midfielder also scores brilliant goals, with both of his traits being on display in the 2021-22 season.

De Bruyne scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 30 Premier League games last season, emerging as the team’s top scorer.

His goal contributions not only helped Manchester City to their second consecutive league title, but also won him the 'Player of the Season' award.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - £26,800,000/year

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may not be in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, as he supposedly (via the Mirror) wishes to move to a Champions League-playing club.

However, if he does end up extending his stay at Manchester United, he would end up taking home a whopping £26,800,000, making him the highest-paid athlete in the division.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Full story: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are the two footballers who receive the most abuse on Twitter, a study has found.Full story: es.pn/3QcaObH Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are the two footballers who receive the most abuse on Twitter, a study has found.Full story: es.pn/3QcaObH https://t.co/0zB6tKPCR9

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus last summer and went on to emerge as the third-leading scorer in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, bagging 18 goals in 30 appearances.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could certainly use his goals, which is why they have been reluctant to negotiate his exit.

With the new Premier League campaign set to get underway on Friday (August 5), Ronaldo is looking more and more likely to make at least a few appearances in the upcoming season.

Also Read: "Living the dream" - Alejandro Garnacho pays tribute to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far