Predicted starting XI for Manchester United against Brentford | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will look to pick up their first competitive win under Erik ten Hag when they face Brentford in an away Premier League fixture on Saturday (August 13).

The Red Devils were humbled at home in their Premier League opener last Sunday (August 7), succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. Pascal Gross scored a first-half brace for the visitors at Old Trafford, while Alexis Mac Allister’s own goal counted in United’s favor.

Ten Hag did not have Anthony Martial at his disposal against the Seagulls, with the Frenchman missing out with a hamstring problem. Unfortunately, he remains a doubt for the Brentford trip as well. Other than that, the Dutchman does not have any major injuries to deal with.

With the team news out of the way, let’s check out how United can line up against the Bees in Premier League gameweek two on Saturday:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

United’s No. 1 David de Gea did not cover himself in glory in the Brighton clash, as he could have done better to prevent both of Gross’ goals.

However, it is unlikely that Ten Hag will drop one of the team’s pillars after a nervy performance.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Just sharing to the masses because it doesn't fit the anti De Gea club who can't accept his game will improve massively under a proper coach Just sharing to the masses because it doesn't fit the anti De Gea club who can't accept his game will improve massively under a proper coach https://t.co/U2E4ETgAhs

De Gea’s last clean sheet in all competitions came in the 3-0 win over Brentford last season. The Spaniard will be keen to replicate that performance at the weekend.

Right-back: Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Diogo Dalot was decent at right-back for United against Brighton.

He created a couple of chances, his passing was good enough and the Portuguese even tested the keeper on a couple of occasions.

On the back of his last showing, Dalot is ought to be an automatic choice at right-back against Brentford.

Centre-back: Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was vilified for his sub-par showings for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign, with many asking Ten Hag to strip him of his armband.

The Dutchman, however, kept faith in him, and the English defender rewarded him with an acceptable performance against the Seagulls.

Another starting XI appearance seems to be on the cards for the former Leicester City man.

Centre-back: Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

New signing Lisandro Martinez endured a nervy competitive debut for United last Sunday.

He was impressive with the ball at his feet but made a couple of rough challenges, one of which (on Solly March) deservedly got him a yellow card.

Martinez was also supremely lucky to get away with a shove on Danny Welbeck’s back, as it could have easily won Brighton a penalty.

Although his debut was sub-par, Ten Hag is unlikely to throw him out of the team. But the Argentine must aim to do considerably better in his second Premier League appearance.

Left-back: Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Tyrell Malacia has been signed to provide competition to Luke Shaw, but it is unlikely for the 22-year-old to get his shot so early in the season.

Shaw was decent against Brighton, looking fairly comfortable driving with the ball and solid when defending.

The urgency was missing from the Englishman's game, but that is unlikely to stop him from getting his second starting XI appearance on the bounce.

Central midfielder: Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Starting in the first competitive game under Ten Hag, Scott McTominay produced a lukewarm performance.

He made five recoveries and a couple of interceptions, but got booked for a challenge on Moises Caicedo and struggled with ball progression.

The former Ajax manager could use more quality in his midfield, but does not have many alternatives to the Scotland international.

Central midfielder: Christian Eriksen

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Fred was one of Manchester United’s worst players in their humbling defeat to Brighton. He was slow to react, looked clueless under pressure, and gave the ball away rather cheaply.

Christian Eriksen, who was given a false 9 role in the first half against the Seagulls, was deployed in McTominay’s place in the second 45 to help out Fred.

Against his old club Brentford, the Dane could keep Fred out of the playing XI and try to find an understanding with McTominay.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the new pairing helps the 20-time English champions assert more control in the middle of the park.

Right-winger: Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Operating on the right wing against Brighton, Jadon Sancho enjoyed a couple of bright moments.

He completed two of his three attempted dribbles, created two chances, and accurately delivered all three long balls.

On the back of his encouraging start, the Englishman should be in line for his second consecutive Premier League appearance this season.

Attacking midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

Attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes did nothing to write home about against Brighton. But he wasn't bad either.

The Portugal international played two key passes, completed two crosses, and won five duels.

Another start seems to be on the cards for Fernandes on Saturday.

Left-winger: Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Marcus Rashford was undoubtedly one of United’s worst performers in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

He rarely threatened the opposition down the left flank, could not register a single shot on target, and lost possession 10 times.

Still, due to a lack of notable left-wingers in the squad, Rashford is likely to keep his place in the XI.

Centre-forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Having played only 45 minutes of pre-season football, Cristiano Ronaldo was not deemed fit enough to start against Brighton.

The Portuguese ace was brought on in the 53rd minute, after which the Red Devils looked noticeably sharper up top.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

The problem is the rest of the squad aren’t fit to lace his boots in terms of quality, work ethic, commitment & will to win.

That’s why he wants out, and who can blame him? Cristiano Ronaldo is not the ‘problem’ at Manchester United.The problem is the rest of the squad aren’t fit to lace his boots in terms of quality, work ethic, commitment & will to win.That’s why he wants out, and who can blame him? @Cristiano Cristiano Ronaldo is not the ‘problem’ at Manchester United. The problem is the rest of the squad aren’t fit to lace his boots in terms of quality, work ethic, commitment & will to win. That’s why he wants out, and who can blame him? @Cristiano

It is unclear whether he is at his 100 percent, but with Martial racing against time to be fit for the tie, Ten Hag might not have any other option than starting the wantaway superstar.

Also Read: 6 reasons why PSG could win the Champions League this season

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar