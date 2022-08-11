6 reasons why PSG could win the Champions League this season

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as one of the most formidable teams in the 21st century.

They have won 34 trophies since the turn of the century, with 29 of those coming in the last decade itself, including eight Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups. Having thoroughly dominated the domestic scene, their sights are now set on continental glory, with the UEFA Champions League being their Holy Grail.

PSG have only played one Champions League final in their history (2019-20) and are eager to make it to the grand event again this season. Considering the resources they have at their disposal, they are very much the favorites to get there.

Below, we will check out the factors that could help the Parisians in their pursuits.

Here are the top six reasons why the French champions could win the Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

#6 Neymar’s renewed ambition of becoming a match-winner for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, but the €222million man has no intention of doing so.

As per L’Equipe (via Le10Sport), Neymar has started paying special attention to discipline and is eager to become an integral member of the Parisians’ squad.

The rekindled professionalism is seemingly paying off for the 30-year-old, with him producing an impressive performance in Paris’ Ligue 1 opening-day fixture against Clermont Foot on August 6.

The Brazilian superstar scored once and provided three assists in the 5-1 away victory. If he can remain as committed and keep injuries at bay, he could enjoy a fruitful Champions League campaign, similar to the one he had in the 2019-20 season.

#5 Christophe Galtier’s impressive tactics

Paris Saint-Germain’s new head coach Christophe Galtier is one of the sharpest tacticians in France. He conquered Ligue 1 with Lille in the 2020-21 season and helped Nice go deep into the French Cup last season, knocking out PSG in the process.

Now in charge of a much more resourceful team, Galtier can sign all his preferred personnel and play the brand of football he desires.

As made evident through pre-season fixtures and the Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot, Galtier prefers a three-man backline, with two wingbacks operating further up the pitch.

Les Parisiens are lightning-quick during transitions and every player is being worked extra hard to maintain a compact shape.

It is hard to predict whether his tactics will hold up in the Champions League, but by the looks of it, Galtier’s system has a lot going for it.

#4 Four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos’ form and fitness

Having run down his contract with Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

The four-time Champions League winner was expected to bring much-needed experience to the team, but injuries and fitness issues kept him from playing in a single UCL match.

Through sheer will and hard work, Ramos has bounced back this season, commendably recovering from his injuries to take part in pre-season matches and PSG’s league opener against Clermont Foot.

If he can keep injuries at bay, the four-time Champions League winner’s mentality could help the Parisians immensely in their quest to conquer the tournament.

#3 Kylian Mbappe’s track record in the Champions League

Since joining PSG in 2017, Kylian Mbappe has steadily announced himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

He regularly scores goals, provides assists, and has developed a habit of delivering in big matches.

Last season, the Frenchman was by far PSG’s best performer in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid, scoring both their goals in a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has featured in 53 Champions League games. He has thus far scored 33 goals in the competition and claimed a further 23 assists.

#2 Improved midfield courtesy of smart summer signings

Throughout history, every world-class, Champions League-conquering team have had formidable midfielders at their disposal.

PSG, who are gunning for their first Champions League title this season, did not have a formidable midfield setup to count on, not until this summer.

With Vitinha and Renato Sanches in the team, Paris Saint-Germain finally have a midfield that can give the best in the world a run for their money.

They have a world-class controller in Marco Verratti. Vitinha is astute at pinging passes to his teammates. Finally, Sanches has the technical and physical qualities to barge into the opposition half and make a difference.

PSG have also been heavily linked with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, a player who could add more creativity and control to Paris Saint-Germain’s promising midfield.

#1 Lionel Messi’s encouraging form

Having relocated to a new country after over two decades at Barcelona, Lionel Messi failed to play his best football for his new employers, Paris Saint-Germain, in the 2021-22 season.

He scored five goals in seven Champions League appearances, but his performances in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid left a lot to be desired.

Now settled in at PSG, the veteran forward will fancy himself to have a more fruitful Champions League campaign this time around.

He has started the 2022-23 season in fine fashion, scoring twice and providing an assist in PSG’s Ligue 1 opening-day win (5-1) over Clermont Foot.

He simply needs to carry over his domestic form to Europe, and the Parisians will have a great shot at winning their maiden Champions League trophy this season.

