"Matter of time" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG are closing in on signing superstar midfielder 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are close to signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old joined I Partenopei from Real Betis in 2018 and has since been an important part of their first-team set-up. Ruiz has scored 22 goals and provided 15 assists in 166 games across all competitions in his four seasons with the Serie A outfit.

Ruiz could cost around €20-25 million in transfer fees and PSG sporting director Luis Campos is actively involved in the negotiations. The Spain international is currently in the final year of his contract at Napoli.

Les Parisiens have had an eventful summer transfer window. Midfielders Xavi Simons and Georginio Wijnaldum have left the club on a permanent basis.

However, they have sought to reinforce their midfield by signing Vitinha from FC Porto and Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille Metropole. Ruiz could join that list in the coming days if things go according to plan for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Apart from the new signings, Christophe Galtier has Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Junior Dina Ebimbe, and Rafinha as his options in central midfield.

Napoli, on the other hand, have lost several big-name players in the current transfer window. Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Kevin Malcuit, and David Ospina are just some of the names that departed the club after reaching the end of their respective contracts last month.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik also left the club on a permanent basis. It now seems like Ruiz will be the latest name added to the list of players that will not be playing under Luciano Spalletti this season.

Fabian Ruiz could lead to PSG's Leandro Paredes joining Juventus

A report from GFFN recently claimed that PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes has agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of a potential summer move.

However, the current Ligue 1 title holders are asking for a fee of €20 million for the 28-year-old Argentine. Ruiz's arrival is sure to push Paredes further down the pecking order in a PSG side already loaded with quality midfielders.

Hence, the Spaniard arriving at the Parc des Princes could push Paredes closer to the exit doors. It remains to be seen if Juve will be able to match the fee required to sign the Argentina international.

Paredes, who signed for PSG from AS Roma in 2019, was plagued by multiple injuries last season. He featured in just 15 Ligue 1 games under former manager Mauricio Pochettino in that campaign, of which just 10 were starts.

