Predicting all of Liverpool's upcoming fixtures for this month

Ninad Singh // 07 Sep 2018

With an extremely tight schedule up ahead, can this world-class side stand above the rest?

Last season's Champion's League finalists, and this year's top contenders for the Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp has completely revolutionised the Reds to make them one of the top class sides in world football. Resurrecting their past deeds and signing world-class football players from all over the globe, the Reds are here to stay with a 'do or die' attitude.

With their transition to being one of the best sides in the world, it won't be a total surprise for any of us, that the Reds have a lot on stake. Given the fact that their participation in the Champion's League, the EFL cup and the Premier League has had a toll on their upcoming fixtures, Liverpool's schedule for this month won't be easy. From Tottenham Hotspur to Paris-Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp has a lot on his plate.

But with Salah, Mane and Firmino being in their top ranks, can the Reds get through the pain of competing against the top sides? Here are our predictions for their upcoming matches against the top guns of football.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 15/09 - Premier League

Result: Liverpool win 2-0

With their current form, the Reds can walk over the Spurs without any problems.

With their defeat over a much underestimated Watford, Spurs now look forward to filling out the gaps that they left in the 2-1 defeat. However, with a much-experimented defensive line, Pochettino hasn't really put on a great show for his fans. With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being on top form right now, it could only be a matter of time before we see the Tottenham defence breached.

Points that Klopp took from Spurs' defeat against the Watford side will be taken into consideration, as the Reds will look forward to tightening their defence against the likes of Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and of course, Harry Kane. A goal from Firmino, Salah or Mane will bring them their victory.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain - 19/09 - Champions League (Group Stages)

Result: Draw 1-1

Won't be easy for the French side to gain the upper hand!

Though the Reds have been in great form in Premier League with four wins from as many games, they face Paris Saint-Germain, who have replicated that success; they have also bagged four wins in four, and will have their heads held high going into this game.

Neymar is in top condition and Mbappe was a sensation during and after the World Cup, so won't be easy for Klopp's side to come away with three points from this match. With very similar defensive and offensive stats in the past few seasons, both of these sides will be having a tough time taking down the other. A goal from Mbappe or Cavani would gain the upper-hand for PSG, and later, Salah could equalise with the help of his midfield, drawing the match at the end of the whistle.

Liverpool vs Southampton - 22/09 - Premier League

Result: Liverpool win 1-0

Can the Reds walk past a fragile Southampton side?

With a win, a draw and two losses, Southampton aren't having their best days in the league. Despite giving some of the world-class players to the football world, the Saints have been struggling as of late, and Liverpool might look to capitalise on their poor form. However, with Danny Ings popping up with a goal here and there, Southampton could still be in with a shout.

Liverpool are the more balanced side, however, and they will definitely be heading into this match with confidence. Perhaps after a flurry of counter-attacks from both ends, Liverpool will eventually score in the late minutes of the match, giving them a much-awaited victory.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 26/09 - EFL Cup

Result: Liverpool 3-2 Chelsea

Can the Blues give a tough fight to the Reds?

Although Maurizio Sarri has had a great time enjoying his 'four in a row' victory in the Premier League, the Italian has a lot on his plate. With the English League cup coming up later in the month, the Blues will be looking forward to giving a tough fight to the dominating Liverpool.

But with Klopp being a master in terms of filling out those empty gaps that Chelsea have offered, Liverpool will likely walk out victorious, after an extremely intense matchup. With Liverpool mastering the art of scoring the early goals, and Chelsea not having the same skill, the Reds will be the ones who will score without any hesitations. Though Chelsea will put all that they have to make a comeback, it won't be enough to defeat the reds.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 29/09 - Premier League

Result: Liverpool win 2-0

Can the tables turn the second time for either of the teams?

As predicted earlier, the Reds hold the upper hand in defeating a much competitive Chelsea side. If Sarri is to lose against Klopp's side in the cup, his, as well as the Chelsea squad's, confidence could be rocked, meaning Liverpool have an advantage mentally.

Given that there are no major injuries and that Liverpool wins easily in the EFL fixture, Klopp could sabotage the Chelsea side all over again, and take another three points for his team. This time, though, the Blues will be ready to fight back and give a tough one to the opposition.

Napoli vs Liverpool - 04/10 - Champions League (Group Stage)

Result: Liverpool win 1-0

Liverpool's fixture against the Blues won't be an easy one.

With not many options on and off the bench, Napoli could be struggling in this particular fixture, as the Liverpool side looks to have a very competitive tenure. The Reds have a much more balanced and star-studded lineup, which will give them the upper-hand.

However, it won't be easy for either of the teams, as with Napoli's defence that features Kalidou Koulibaly and an attack that holds Lorenzo Insigne, Liverpool could be in for a tough fixture.

As mentioned earlier, it won't be a piece of cake for Liverpool, but they will definitely emerge victorious, as they are the more complete side.