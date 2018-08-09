Predicting Juventus' strongest XI for the upcoming season

Ronaldo - set to lead Juventus in the UCL

Juventus had a sumptuous summer window where they made eight signings. Who was their most prominent signing? Obviously - Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid player has defied all odds and proven that age is not a barrier to performance.

After winning the Champions League for three consecutive seasons, Ronaldo opted to switch to Italy for a new challenge. His arrival forced the Juventus Board to offload their main striker Gonzalo Higuaín, he joined AC Milan on a season long loan.

After winning Serie A for a record 7th time, their main aim will be to clinch the Champions League title. They have good depth in their squad to achieve glory in multiple competitions this season.

Massimiliano Allegri has a number of alternatives for every position. With all the options available, which is their strongest XI for the upcoming season?

Predicted lineup for the 2018/19 season

Predicted starting XI

Defence

Bonucci - sensational return

Szczęsny is set to take his place between the sticks for Juventus after the departure of club legend Gianluigi Buffon to Paris Saint-Germain. The Polish international is Massimiliano Allegri's trusted man to replace the goalkeeping icon.

The 28 year old is an experienced shot stopper. He also has a Premier League Golden Glove to his name from his time at Arsenal.

João Cancelo is a Portuguese right-back who joined The Old Lady in this transfer window. He played in the Italian league last season for Inter as a loanee. The 24 year old has Mattia De Sciglio as his competitor for the starting berth, but should be able to get the nod ahead of him.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will re-form their solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

Bonucci joined AC Milan in the last summer window but re-joined the Serie A champions after only one season in a major straight swap deal which saw Higuain leaving for AC Milan. Daniele Rugani, Medhi Benatia and Andrea Barzagli are the other options for Juventus in central defence.

Alex Sandro has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions for the entire summer so far. As no final deal has been made, he is set to start for Juventus in the left-back position. He offers great quality going forward with his attacking impetus.

Midfield

Juve new boy - Emre Can (l)

Free agent Emre Can joined Juventus from Liverpool this summer. In the 4-3-3 formation, Emre can play at the base of the midfield with Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi in front of him. With these three players, the midfield is sure to be solid.

Pjanic has been tipped with a move to Manchester City or Barcelona, but has expressed his desire to stay in Turin. Matuidi will be returning to the squad after conquering the FIFA World Cup, he is a physical midfielder who likes to keep things tight at the back. His main task will be to win the balls in the midfield and obstruct any attack by the opponents.

The opposition will have to be leery of this rock hard midfield which has a perfect blend of defence and attack.

Attack

Dybala - will relish the opportunity to partner Ronaldo upfront

Juve fans will be itching to see the attacking lineup of their team.

Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala will be paired up with five time Ballon d'Or winner - Cristiano Ronaldo. This deluxe attack will be catastrophic for opposing defenders. The speed of Douglas Costa will be a key factor for Juventus to create chances and score goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be at the apotheosis of his career, but he remains the best player in the world, and a leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or once again. Dybala may not play in his preferred position of number 10, but playing alongside Ronaldo will certainly be fascinating for him.