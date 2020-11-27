Predicting the Manchester United XI vs Southampton

Manchester United have resumed their season positively after yet another international break - with two wins out of two in all competitions.

However their biggest problem has been finding the consistency that leads to titles; whether it is across competitions, a run of games or even in the two halves of the same match.

Against West Brom, they stumbled their way to the 3 points while during the week, they ran riot against Istanbul in the first half before struggling again in the second

After recording their first home league win of the season against West Brom, Manchester United will be eager to extend their impressive away form which currently stands at 7 consecutive wins in the league.

Here is the predicted line-up that Ole Gunnar Solskjær could pick at the weekend to make it 8 away wins in a row.

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Goalkeeper

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Advertisement

Dean Henderson would have been hoping for more game time when he returned to Manchester United after a really successful loan spell at Sheffield United.

However he is yet to play in the Premier League for the Red Devils with his 3 appearances so far coming in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League against Istanbul. Clearly, Ole Gunnar Solskjær continues to back David De Gea as the undisputed first choice 'keeper at the club.

While Manchester United have conceded plenty of goals in the league, especially at home, De Gea has looked more like his old self. In fact, it's been the team's defense that has been responsible for the poor start to the season.

De Gea looks fired up and eager to prove his critics, who had began to write him off, wrong.

He has become more aggressive in his play and has been heard plenty of times shouting at his defenders to do better in games. He looks confident, in-form and has been pulling off his trademark point-winning saves again this season.

What a great match winning performance by #DeGea!



He made 2 huge saves with the game still at 0-0!



A wonderful bottom hand tip round the post & a top class 1v1 save which he made look very simple by using his left foot rather than attempting to get his hand down to it.#MUNWBA pic.twitter.com/mohce5NYeB — John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) November 21, 2020

De Gea will be looking to build on this by securing his first away league clean-sheet of the season against an in-form Southampton team over the weekend.