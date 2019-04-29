Predictions for the Premier League Top Four

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It seems the Premier League competition is set to go down to the wire. Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting tooth and nail to win the prestigious title, whereas Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have to pit their wits against strong mid-table teams, hoping that their rivals drop points.

With two league games left to go, there might still be plenty of drama left in the title race and the top four race. Manchester City and Liverpool have won all of their last 5 games, as they both look determined to get the trophy in their bag. On the other hand, the race for UCL football looks more like the race of UEL football, as Chelsea have won only two of their last 5 games, whereas Arsenal and Manchester United have won only one.

The last thing a team wishes for at such a crunch stage in the season is injuries. Manchester City have lost their best midfielder in Kevin De Bruyne to a calf injury, Antonio Rudiger does not look like he will make an appearance for Chelsea this season again after limping off in a knee injury, Arsenal are without Aaron Ramsey, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin for the rest of their season. Manchester United and Liverpool aren't experiencing any major injuries for now.

So let's start off with the title chase:

Title Winner

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool have won 5 of their last 5 league games, and they still find themselves a point behind Manchester City. That is the level of competition and superiority these two teams have. Though City have two tough games to come in comparison to Liverpool, they do not look in a mood to drop points.

Pep's men have to travel to Brighton followed by the last matchday as they take on Leicester City at the Etihad, whereas Liverpool have to face Newcastle (A) and Wolves (H), with a UCL fixture against Barcelona squeezed in between as well -- tough but winnable games considering Liverpool's brilliant team spirit and form.

The title race is certainly going down to the last game. Every dropped point matters, and Klopp might be regretting that though he hasn't lost as many games as Manchester City, the fact that he nearly has 5 more draws than City might cost him the title. But Liverpool wouldn't like to squander this golden opportunity.

Predictions for the top 2 positions:

1) Liverpool: P38/W30/D7/L1 - Pts 97

2) Manchester City: P38/W31/D2/L5 - Pts 95

