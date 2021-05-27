5 Premier League stars with the best conversion rate (2020-21)

The 2020/21 Premier League season showcased some of the best forwards in world football - with the likes of Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Jamie Vardy dazzling fans worldwide. Some of the talents on this list will undoubtedly be in contention for the Golden Boot at the upcoming Euros and Copa America.

One of the most essential attributes of a forward is his shot conversion rate, along with shooting accuracy. Beyond the metrics of expected goals (xG), shot conversion rate helps us understand precisely how many shots find the back of the net. The best strikers in the history of the game have been the ones who have consistently managed to score goals - whenever they find the space to shoot.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 Premier League stars with the best conversation rate. The list only takes into account players with at least 10 Premier League goals in the 2020/21 season.

#5 Callum Wilson | 24.5%

Callum Wilson

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in front of goal in the 2020/21 footballing calendar.

Wilson is regarded as a fine attacking talent who has been clinical in front of goal. The 29-year old scored scored 12 goals this season, taking his overall tally in the Premier League past the half-century mark (53).

"He's got a dozen goals in 26 appearances which proves how valuable he is. He's a really good player and we've seen his importance to the team. Let's hope he can stay well. At the moment we look a very decent team going forward." pic.twitter.com/B0zO5ry8Yt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 21, 2021

Out of 49 shots taken in the 2020/21 Premier League season, Wilson registered 20 shots on target at a 41% shooting accuracy. In 28 appearances across all competitions this season, Wilson has an impressive conversion rate of 24.5% - with an average of 0.46 goals per PL match.

#4 Son Heung-min | 25%

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

The South Korean international has been one of the Premier League’s best players this season - scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists. Those numbers have proven to be Son's most productive season of his entire career.

Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 & Heung-Min Son 🇰🇷 have both recorded their best Premier League season for Spurs.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane: ⚽ 23 goals and 🅰️ 14 assists

🇰🇷 Heung-Min Son: ⚽ 17 goals and 🅰️ 10 assists

What a season for them both! 🔥#COYS #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aaFho4AAch — SpursRelated™ (@Spurs_Related_) May 23, 2021

The 28-year old was one of Tottenham’s saviors this season - along with Kane and Bale - propelling Spurs to a Top 7 finish - above north London rivals Arsenal. Out of 68 shots taken in the 2020/21 Premier League season - Son has hit the target on 36 occasions - at a shooting accuracy of 53%.

The 28-year old has notched up a goal conversion rate of 25% - managing to find the net in one out of every four shots attempted in the Premier League. The dynamic duo of Son and Kane broke the record for most Premier League goal combinations in a single season - beating a 26-year-old record held by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.

