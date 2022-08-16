5 biggest flops of Matchday 2 in the Premier League

The 2020-23 Premier League season featured a total of 10 games played during Matchday two.

As usual, there were big wins, especially for teams such as Manchester City, who slotted four goals past newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were also among some of the top performing teams as they defeated Leicester City 4-2. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gunners.

There were also major surprises on Matchday 2, with the biggest of them being Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team managed to secure a hard-fought draw against a resilient Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Overall, the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, and Reece James stood out. There were a couple of players who were disappointing as well.

As such, this article will take a look at five of the biggest flops during match-day two in the Premier League.

#5 Declan Rice

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United - Premier League

One player who didn't have the best of performances for his team during Matchday two was English Midfielder Declan Rice.

The 23-year-old player is usually considered one of the best players in the league and an integral part to the West Ham United team. However, Rice was unimpressive, to say the least, in the Hammers' loss against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Declan Rice has a chance to equalise for the Hammers from the spot but he can't put it past Dean Henderson!

He was first issued a yellow card as early as the ninth minute after he was adjudged to have fouled Forest forward Jesse Lingard.

The evening got worse for Rice as he missed an opportunity to equalize for West Ham United. His spot kick was saved by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the 65th minute.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Rashford had a poor game against Brentford

It was a scandalous performance for Manchester United over the weekend as they fell to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

A handful of Manchester United players performed woefully during the heavy defeat and one such player was Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old winger hasn't been at his best in recent seasons and his performance against Brentford wasn't any better. His display was even labelled as 'disgraceful' by pundit Craig Burley as seen in Daily Mail.

Rashford was far from effective in attack for the Red Devils as they could only register four shots on target during the game. He was also booked on the 89th minute after he fouled Shandon Baptiste of Brenford.

#3 Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes had a disappointing game against Brentford

Another player who had a relatively disappointing display during in the Premier League was Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder was among the long list of Red Devils' players who had a horrible outing at Brentford.

Does Bruno Fernandes need to do more at Man United?

Fernandes was deployed in the number 10 role by Erik Ten Hag as he played behind compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there was little to no creativity from the highly rated playmaker.

He eventually got booked in added time after pushing Rico Henry, which summed up his abysmal display against Brentford.

#2 Darwin Nunez lost his cool in the Premier League fixture

Nunez was shown a red card against Premier League side Crystal Palace

Another player who makes the list is Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan couldn't continue his fine start at Liverpool that saw him score two goals and one assist in three games.

Nunez made a regrettable home debut at Anfield against Crystal Palace as he was sent off by the match offical in the 57th minute.





I am not a fan that speaks ills of players provocations. I know Darwin will learn from this. He allowed Joachim Anderson to outsmart him. Nunez will come back stronger

The striker lost his cool after clashing with Danish defender Joachim Anderson and was shown a straight red for misconduct. His sending off meant that Liverpool had to play the remaining part of the game a man down. The last year's runner-ups has have now slid out of top-10 in the Premier League table.

#1 David De Gea

De Gea is a top Premier League goalkeeper

The Spanish goalkeeper was one of the major suspect in United's crushing defeat in the recent Premier League fixture.

David de Gea failed to keep out an ordinary strike from Joshua Dasilva from outside the box in the 10th minute, which led to Brentford's opener.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, however, looked like a shadow of his real self.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



David de Gea: "I cost three points to my team today and it was a poor performance from myself. It was a horrible day"

He ended up conceding four goals on the night, which was the joint-most alongside Mark Travers and Danny Ward of Bournemouth and Leicester City, respectively.

