Premier League: 10 hyped summer signings who are having a great season

Raul Jimenez celebrates one of many goals for Wolves this season

Sometimes new signings to the Premier League flop under the pressure, but for those who can manage both the robust force of the division and the media headlines, glory awaits.

It's often said that the Premier League doesn't compare to any other division in the world; it has the most consistency throughout and virtually every club is capable of causing an upset to one of the Big Six.

With TV rights alone earning clubs close to £100m per season, their transfer budgets are invariably higher than nearly every club in top-flight football. This means that they're able to bring in talent from all over the world, but it's then down to the player to prove that they can adapt to the high standard of football.

In this list, we're going to go over ten players who, despite all the hype that could have put them off, are having a great season with their new clubs.

#10 Lucas Digne

Burnley FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Lucas Digne is a 25-year-old left-back who currently plays for Everton. He has also featured for France's national team 23 times since having made his debut in March 2014.

Digne joined Everton from Barcelona last summer for just under £20m. He had been signed from PSG to play for the Catalans as a back-up option to Jordi Alba, but after problems arose surrounding the number of non-Spaniards in the side, certain players had to be offloaded in order for the club to comply with the regulations.

Nobody really expected a great deal from Digne when he first arrived, after his performances for Barcelona were lacklustre, to say the least. However, he came in to replace the ageing Leighton Baines and has shone from the get-go.

Digne has made a total of 29 appearances for the Toffees so far this season, scoring three goals and assisting four in the process. He has cemented himself as a first-team player at Goodison Park and has become a fan-favourite as a result of his consistency out on the pitch.

In just one season, Digne's market value has risen by about £4m, putting him at £22.5m.

