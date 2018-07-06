Premier League 18-19: 10 most expensive players in the new FPL season

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 790 // 06 Jul 2018, 22:35 IST

Manchester City will be hoping for a fit and firing De Bruyne next season

There are five weeks to go before the start of the 2018/19 season and with it, the Fantasy Premier League season will also commence, as managers registering their teams early gain a possible advantage in the game season ahead.

The speed with which managers register their FPL teams can affect their chances of winning mini-leagues and prizes throughout the season. If FPL managers finish the season with the same points total as a mini-league rival, the top spot is awarded to the one who has made the fewest transfers. But in the occasion, they have both made the same number of transfers, the manager who was first to register their team will be deemed the winner.

The same rules apply for the weekly and monthly prizes as well as the overall rankings and the prices will fluctuate during the season based on form and demand.

Fantasy Premier League is a game of the finest margins and will be a brilliant season of fun, engaging rivalry. Here we take a look at the 10 most expensive players in the new FPL season.

#10 Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian midfielder magician Kevin De Bruyne, who scooped the inaugural Premier League Playmaker of the Year Award with a last-gasp assist at Southampton, has been rewarded for another sensational season with his second Etihad gong in three seasons.

Having made an outstanding 52 appearances in all competitions, the midfielder notched 12 goals, including a Goal of the Season contender against Swansea, and a staggering 21 assists. The Belgian is valued at £10m in the game and is the 10th most expensive player in the FPL roster.

De Bruyne will return to City following the World Cup with Belgium and will play a crucial part in next season's title defence.