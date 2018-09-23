Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 18/19: West Ham vs Chelsea Player Ratings

Pranav Byakod
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
587   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:26 IST

Chelsea
Chelsea's Azpilicueta (left) and Snodgrass from West Ham (right) during the match

West Ham United played host to an unbeaten Chelsea side this Sunday at the London Stadium. The Hammers managed to hold Maurizio Sarri's men to a goalless draw after recently finding their morale.

West Ham lost its first four matches of the new campaign before edging out Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park. Chelsea, on the other hand, had a much more contrasting start than their opponents. Five wins out of five meant they started their season sensationally. This streak ended after they could not find the back of the net against West Ham this weekend.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Michail Antonio had some key plays made for West Ham, while Eden Hazard led the line for Chelsea. However, nobody managed to win the game for their respective clubs. Without further ado, let's take a look at the player ratings of this encounter.

Pranav Byakod
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Play for the name on the front of the shirt, and they'll remember the name on the back." - Tony Adams
