Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Liverpool beat Norwich City

Liverpool FC v Norwich City - Premier League

Last season's Premier League runner-ups Liverpool played Norwich City at Anfield in what was the opening fixture of the new Premier League season, and the home side ended up winning the game 4-1.

Jurgen Klopp started with the same team that played against Manchester City in the Community Shield, while Daniel Farke's team was spearheaded by last season's Championship top scorer Teemu Pukki.

Sadio Mane, who was a doubt for this fixture, was on the bench and got some minutes later on in the game. The match itself was end-to-end as Norwich weren't holding back and were attacking with some flair, but Liverpool were hurting them on the counter.

Mohamed Salah

Norwich conceded an own goal through Grant Hanley very early into the match and Mohamed Salah soon doubled the lead. Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi scored the third and the fourth goals respectively, before the away side got a consolation goal through their talisman Pukki.

All in all, it was a pretty entertaining game of football. Here, we take a look at the three reasons why Liverpool beat Norwich:

#3 Jurgen Klopp's team selection and Liverpool's high pressing

After the Community Shield loss, many Liverpool fans wanted Klopp to play a different midfield as Georginio Wijnaldum didn't play that well against Manchester City. But Klopp stuck with his players and it is fair to say, they performed really well.

Liverpool FC v Norwich City - Premier League

The reason Jordan Henderson is so important for this team is that he works incredibly hard off the ball. He alongside Roberto Firmino are Liverpool's best pressers and they showed it today, doing the dirty work so others profit from it.

Norwich were looking to play out from the back and that somewhat played into Liverpool's hands. The home side's pressing caused Norwich many problems, their second goal was testament to that.

The away side didn't learn though and continued playing out from the back, which meant they were haunted by Liverpool's press throughout the game.

