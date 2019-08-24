Premier League 2019-20: Norwich City Predicted Lineup v Chelsea, injury news, suspension list and more

Teemu Pukki has been on fire for the Canaries so far

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road later today as they face-off against a tricky Norwich City side in the second game of Match day 3 of the Premier League.

The visitors have blown hot and cold so far this season under the management of Frank Lampard. The Blues, in both their matches, have shown glimpses of the quality present in the team but failed to deliver it consistently for 90 minutes. Lampard, against a newly promoted side, will be desperate to register his first competitive win as Chelsea manager.

The hosts meanwhile, are on a high after a thumping 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at home last week. Canaries striker Teemu Pukki has taken the Premier League by storm, having already mustered four goals from the opening two matches.

Daniel Farke and his men will be hoping to make it two wins on the stretch against a Chelsea side who are yet to find their feet.

Team News

Swiss international Timm Klose is expected to return to the line-up after suffering an injury in their penultimate friendly against Atalanta

Norwich defender Timm Klose will most likely make his first start of the season after recovering from a hip injury.

Winger Onel Hernandez is out for three months, owing to a knee injury. The game comes too soon for summer recruit Josip Drmic, and Christoph Zimmermann, who are only expected to be fit for their next PL match - against West Ham.

Midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has returned to full fitness, but is expected to be on the bench.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Onel Hernandez (knee), Christoph Zimmermann (knee), Josip Drmic (hamstring)

Predicted Line-up

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Klose, Lewis; Trybull, Leitner; Cantwell, Stiepermann, Buendia; Pukki

The predicted line-up for Norwich City against Chelsea