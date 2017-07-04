Premier League 2016/17: The surprise eleven

Did these players surprise you as well?

by Sehaj Singh 04 Jul 2017

Few expected Chelsea to win the Premier League last season in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge

The Premier League last season was one of the most exciting leagues to watch with Chelsea and Tottenham pulling away from the chasing packs. While the likes of Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante took away all the plaudits. there were some players who surprised everyone with their performances.

The league in England is known for its competitiveness and is often claimed as the “most competitive league in the world”. Used to throwing up surprises with the most recent being Leicester City winning the title in a spirited 2015/16 campaign.

There were some players who came out of the blue and took the Premier League by surprise last season. They went toe to toe with the big names and often came out on top. Here are eleven players who surprised us the most this season.

Goalkeeper : Lee Grant

The rise of Jack Butland over the last few seasons meant that Stoke City rarely had a bad game in goal. Thus, when the Potters signed 34-year-old Lee Grant from Derby on loan, not many expected him to guard the Stoke goal with such consistency.

Playing his first season at the top level, Grant performed admirably and exceeded all expectations before the England goalkeeper was back to take his spot.

He recorded 9 clean sheets in 28 appearances for the Potters and was influential in helping his team close matches. His most memorable performance has to be against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Grant made 8 saves in the match as the game ended in 1-1 draw, earning a crucial point for the team from Staffordshire.