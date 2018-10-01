Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 players - September

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 406 // 01 Oct 2018, 23:12 IST

Who were the 5 best Premier League players in September?

As we roll into October, Manchester City and Liverpool find themselves level on points atop the Premier League table, with both sides on 19 points after 7 matches each. Chelsea lurk close behind on 17 points, while North London rivals, Tottenham and Arsenal, find themselves locking horns for the fifth place with 15 points apiece.

September witnessed 4 high-octane Premier League match weeks that saw Liverpool lose their first game of the league season, while Manchester City and Arsenal both won all 4 of their respective games.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United didn't enjoy an equally successful September. All 3 teams won 2 games each, but Chelsea drew their other 2, Spurs lost their other 2 and United won 1 and drew 1.

Several players put in noteworthy performances - some consistently, some, not quite. With a number of players and their performances making an impact on their team's progress during the month of September, here is a quick look at the 5 best players of the month:

Note: This list has been compiled based on the players' performances in September (Matchweek 4 - Matchweek 7):

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Solid at the back, sharp up front

Manchester City and Liverpool may be level on points, but City remain table-toppers due to their superior goal difference of 18 compared to Liverpool's 12. While their attackers have continued from where they left off last season, the defence has been equally resilient.

Across all 4 games in September, City didn't just win all four games, they completely dominated. They scored 12 goals and conceded just one - against Newcastle. There's no doubt that all the defenders must be given credit.

However, Kyle Walker stands out because of his dual defensive and attacking role. Apart from helping out with defence, he constantly bursts forward, lending City their much-needed width.

Apart from the 3 clean sheets he helped City keep last month, he also chipped in with a crucial assist against Newcastle.

