Premier League 2018-19: 3 Issues Manchester United need to fix before the next summer

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United in Premier League

Manchester United are arguably one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world. These recent years of unimpressive football can't hide the fact that they are monstrous when it comes to being one of the best in the business.

They haven't played the same way they used to play before Sir Alex retired. One cannot even deny the fact that they haven't had money to buy players when they required to. There have been even complaints that they have been paying far too much to average players since Sir Alex left.

So the matter of the fact is that they have played poorly over the past couple of years and have recently sacked Jose Mourinho, who couldn't take United to the level he was expected to and certainly was signed for.

Manchester United took a more safe approach by taking time in deciding who they think can take the club forward and for the time being have appointed 'Ole Gunnar Solskjær' who has been taken on loan from his parent club Molde F.C for the rest of the season with an option to permanently buy him in the upcoming summer.

Manchester United are a club in disarray and are looking for a new beginning from the next season as they look to build their own path to the top which they certainly lacked in these past several years.

There are many problems in the club at this point but today we can at least discuss three major problems they need to fix quickly. Next up are some of the key factors or problems that they need to quickly address to have any hope of getting back to the top.

#1 Defense

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

United clearly need to get some top defenders added to their squad before the next season even starts. They definitely got 2 transfer windows to work out together and solve this problem as they got the January transfer window and the summer transfer window to workout.

They have conceded way too many goals this season which wasn't the case for sure over the last few seasons. They have even conceded some own goals thanks to Phil Jones against Valencia in the champions league.

They arguably have got one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the form of David De Gea but they haven't had any quality defenders to stand in front of him. This is the reason there hasn't been a single defender who had nailed his place in the defensive unit of the team.

They have recently renewed the contract of Chris Smalling but it doesn't seem like he can be the started in a club looking to challenge fora Premier League or UEFA Champions League.

United also have Marcus Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Erik Bailly who have shown flashes of what United need but haven't been able to sustain that form either due to poor performances or due to getting injured from time to time.

Manchester United needs to figure out at least two world class defenders which surely will not come easy but they need to act fast if they want to have any title challenging hopes next season.

