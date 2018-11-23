Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide Chelsea's clash against Tottenham

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 49 // 23 Nov 2018, 22:37 IST

Spurs will take on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League is the upcoming heavyweight clash between the two fierce London rivals: Chelsea and Tottenham. This rivalry is for all the ages. Though Chelsea has a better head-2-head record, Tottenham have gradually turned themselves into genuine title contenders since the 2015-16 season.

Mauricio Pochettino has instilled a sense of belief amongst the fans since he took charge of the North London side. The investments made have brought genuine quality to the squad which has reflected in their performances as well.

Even, the manager's philosophy has been praised by football fraternity all over the world. The impressive Argentine's record at Spurs has seen him linked with several top European sides like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

On the other hand, the Blues after losing out on the Champions League places last time out have displayed their sheer quality once again this campaign, mainly due to their manager, Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian who replaced Antonio Conte in the summer has transformed Chelsea from a defensive side to an attacking one. Chelsea is still unbeaten in the League and would look to keep that record intact this week as well.

The two teams are separated by just one point in the league and a win could take Pochettino's side above Chelsea in the table. There are world-class players on both sides, and it might come down to some key battles to decide the outcome of the match.

Here is a look at some of the critical clashes which might tilt the game towards either side.

#3 Jorginho vs. Eric Dier

Jorginho has made the midfield position his own

Manchester City wanted Jorginho in the summer, but Sarri's relationship with the player at Napoli got him to sign for Chelsea. He is at the heart of everything that the Blues create from the midfield.

Ngolo Kante is among the best defensive midfielders in the world but when a player dispatches the Frenchman from his preferred position, he ought to be someone special.

However, Jorginho would have his task cut out against another talented midfielder, Eric Dier who has been a reliable player for Pochettino for quite a few years now. Dier is strong and is especially dangerous from set pieces.

The England International's primary role would be to stop Jorginho dictating the play and not allow him any free space in the midfield. With both the players in good form, it would be some battle to watch.

