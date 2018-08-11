Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave Arsenal

Manav Jain

Arsenal team boasting the third-kit for the 2018-19 Premier League season in a pre-season friendly.

The new Premier League season is finally upon us after an exciting and memorable World Cup 2018. Arsenal kick-off against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday in what will be a stern test for the Gunners.

The performance in this big opening game will pave the way for what to expect from Arsenal in the upcoming Premier League season.

After 22 successful years under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal finally replaced the legend with Unai Emery, the ex-PSG boss who is a proven winner in Europe.

The coach came in and immediately addressed some of the team's long due concerns after making early signings in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal signed world-class goalkeeper Bernd Leno, World Cup star Lucas Torreira, experienced winner Stephan Lichtsteiner, bossy defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and promising youngster Matteo Guendouzi.

With the Premier League transfer deadline ending on Thursday, the clubs could still sell and loan players to other clubs across the globe for another three weeks.

Speaking ahead of his Premier League opener against Manchester City, Arsenal boss Unai Emery confirmed three Arsenal players could still leave the club. Let's take a look at who these players could be.

#3 Carl Jenkinson (England)

The right-back has been loaned out on a number of occasions failing to secure a starting spot.

An Arsenal fan all his life, the 26-year-old right back Carl Jenkinson completed a dream move to Arsenal in 2011.

He began his career well featuring in the starting team as a squad player, most notably in the horrific 8-2 defeat against rivals Manchester United.

The Englishman who failed to cement his spot in the starting line-up or even on the bench was loaned out to English clubs on a number of occasions.

The defender was unlucky with injuries at the worst times in his career and failed to impress at any of the clubs he was loaned out to.

In August 2017, Jenkinson was loaned out to Championship club Birmingham City where he could manage only nine appearances for the entire season.

After half an hour of making his debut, he, unfortunately, dislocated his shoulder and was expected to be out "long-term". He made his return in January 2018 in an FA Cup encounter against Huddersfield Town. The defender failed to impress and lost his spot to a promising youngster after making a few more starts.

Jenkinson has now been named surplus to requirements by the boss and amazingly hasn't completed a move away from the club yet.

He has been linked with a move to recently relegated Championship side Swansea City but there haven't been firm news on the transfer from either side.

