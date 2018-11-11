Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could turn the derby in Manchester United's favour

Brace yourselves for another epic clash

The mother of all derbies is knocking on the door of Manchester fans all over the world. This Sunday, we will unfold another mouth-watering tie between the giants of English football.

Some believe that Manchester City is the clear favourites to win the derby, but you can never rule out the Red Devils.

The stats may suggest that Pep Guardiola and his men have a better record but Jose Mourinho always saves his best for the crunch matches.

Last Manchester derby was won by United in dramatic fashion when they came back from a 0-2 deficit to win it 3-2.

Manchester United will take on their noisy neighbours for the first time this season at the Ethiad stadium.

We have a thrilling encounter in store for us where Europe's two most successful managers will go head-to-head in the battle of Manchester.

Here are the 3 players who can make a difference in the derby and help United seal a victory.

#3 Antony Martial

Martial is on a dream run

Antony Martial has been in form of his life under and finally finding his feet in Mourinho's team. His game has improved significantly in the past few weeks, scoring five goals in United’s last four Premier League games. The 22-year-old will be looking to inspire Manchester United to victory on Sunday.

Martial has found some new life under Mourinho due to his stellar run in the early season. He has now found the net four times in his last three league games which he started.

He was brilliant against Chelsea, scoring two goals in the second half. Often criticized for not showing his potential in big games, he has now the opportunity to prove them wrong as he did in Stamford Bridge.

His consistent performance with the Red Devils has earned him a national call-up, after he missed the opportunity to lift the World Cup as he wasn't selected in the French squad.

The French international is swift, pacy and a lethal striker of the ball who can also provide assists. His beautiful link-up play with Pogba has also been praised and appreciated by the fans and pundits.

The battle between Walker and him will be one to watch out for.

