×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018/19 : 3 problems Manchester United must solve immediately

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
709   //    14 Nov 2018, 12:53 IST

Mourinho has a lot of things to sort out
Mourinho has a lot of things to sort out

The most astonishing part of the Premier League is the competition among the teams. For instance, Manchester United are eighth on the Premier League table and 12 points separate them from both the table toppers and the relegation zone.

For Manchester United, this season is slowly turning into a nightmare that the club and fans want to avoid.

Jose Mourinho spoke about 'catching up' to their neighbours, Manchester City when they won at Etihad Stadium last season, City's only defeat in their own home last season.

Manchester United also finished second last season which gave their fans hope for another improved season but it has all went south since the start of the new season.

As things stand, Manchester United are far away from their best. Their rivals, Manchester City are untouchable at the moment, almost magical and robotic at the same time whereas United are scraping through.

Their focus of winning the Premier League seems like a pipe dream and their immediate concern should be getting a Champions League spot at the end of this season.

Even if they focus on getting into the top four, they must improve massively. Let us evaluate three massive problems which Manchester United must solve.

#1 Leaks in defence

United have only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season
United have only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season

Probably, the one thing that worked for Jose Mourinho in all his previous clubs was the presence of a rock-solid defence.

Mourinho's teams usually boast of superb defensive organization which rendered the rivals useless by giving them zero space to utilize. But that has not been the case this season for Manchester United.

In this season, Jose Mourinho's United have already conceded 21 goals in just 12 fixtures. They are the only team in the top ten with a negative goal difference of -1.

Barring a determined Victor Lindelof, the United defenders have failed miserably throughout the season.

While Chris Smalling is far from his usual self, the fullbacks - Valencia and Ashley Young are nowhere near the defenders of most top teams around Europe.

Barring their significant improvement in the coming matches, United needs to look at potential signings to strengthen their defence in January.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez Leisure Reading
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League stars who have played under both Pep...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City v Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 factors which...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 3 key battles |...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
One song for the City: Looking back at Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us