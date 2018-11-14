Premier League 2018/19 : 3 problems Manchester United must solve immediately

Sayan Chatterjee

Mourinho has a lot of things to sort out

The most astonishing part of the Premier League is the competition among the teams. For instance, Manchester United are eighth on the Premier League table and 12 points separate them from both the table toppers and the relegation zone.

For Manchester United, this season is slowly turning into a nightmare that the club and fans want to avoid.

Jose Mourinho spoke about 'catching up' to their neighbours, Manchester City when they won at Etihad Stadium last season, City's only defeat in their own home last season.

Manchester United also finished second last season which gave their fans hope for another improved season but it has all went south since the start of the new season.

As things stand, Manchester United are far away from their best. Their rivals, Manchester City are untouchable at the moment, almost magical and robotic at the same time whereas United are scraping through.

Their focus of winning the Premier League seems like a pipe dream and their immediate concern should be getting a Champions League spot at the end of this season.

Even if they focus on getting into the top four, they must improve massively. Let us evaluate three massive problems which Manchester United must solve.

#1 Leaks in defence

United have only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season

Probably, the one thing that worked for Jose Mourinho in all his previous clubs was the presence of a rock-solid defence.

Mourinho's teams usually boast of superb defensive organization which rendered the rivals useless by giving them zero space to utilize. But that has not been the case this season for Manchester United.

In this season, Jose Mourinho's United have already conceded 21 goals in just 12 fixtures. They are the only team in the top ten with a negative goal difference of -1.

Barring a determined Victor Lindelof, the United defenders have failed miserably throughout the season.

While Chris Smalling is far from his usual self, the fullbacks - Valencia and Ashley Young are nowhere near the defenders of most top teams around Europe.

Barring their significant improvement in the coming matches, United needs to look at potential signings to strengthen their defence in January.

